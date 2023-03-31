This Travel Trailer Has a Luxurious Design and Can Accommodate Up to Seven People

Tiny living was always more or less trending. It has become more popular with the younger generations. Granted, the pandemic might have had something to do with everyone reconsidering what holds more value in life. Most of us do not want to spend the next tens of years paying back the mortgage. Add some student loans on top of that and you get a perfect recipe for spending all your monthly income.
The nomad lifestyle can best be described as tiny living with extra perks, as it mixes minimalist downsizing with constant adventure and new experiences. On top of that, it is also a great way to save some money on rent. And potential nomads even get rewarded for this with the joy of travel.
Mobile dwellings can range from tiny, yet chic vans all the way to rugged overlanders. And this couple loves spending their time in a travel trailer. They do not only drive around but also do remote work and live full time in it. Starting in November 2021, they have been traveling all around the U.S. and discovering new experiences and different people. The hardest thing that the couple had to do was get rid of all the items they owned before moving into the RV. This is quite a common issue with tiny living but you will be surprised how little things you need to be happy.
The exterior got a few storage units with magnetic doors, which makes it easier to keep the doors open without needing an extra hand. These storages hold different tools, a dorm fridge, and even an outdoor kitchen with a two-burner stovetop. A cool feature is the Lippert Tire Linc, which is a system designed to monitor tire pressure and temperature. It can be connected to an app or a device that will warn you when there is a problem.
With all the interior features, it does not feel like a vehicle anymore. But more of a lovely and stylish house on wheels. Most of the time, people tend to design these small spaces in bright and colorful colors. This way it opens up the area and makes it feel airier. However, dark colors make the inside look more luxurious. When combined with a few brighter touches, you can get the best of both worlds, space, and style.
Next to the kitchen, we find a dinette area, which is also a place for a cabinet with a shoe rack underneath and an extra countertop. The seating area consists of two bench seats and a table that has enough space for up to four people. This space can also be used as a sleeping area. Another spot to accommodate the guests is the sofa in the living room on the other side of the dinette. It can be transformed into a two-person bed. Both beds can enjoy a good time watching movies with the wall-mounted TV above the table.
From the living room, we can access the office. This furniture used to be a bed but it got gutted and reframed and is now a large desk with tons of storage underneath. However, the sleeping spot remains, which is weirdly located above the desk.
As we have seen in other RVs, the bathroom is usually a small area. But there was still enough space to fit a ceramic toilet, a quite roomy shower cabin, a tiny sink, a bathroom vanity, a mirror, and a cabinet.
mobile home. We can find a queen-size bed with a thick foam mattress, his and her cabinets, a little closet, and two drawers. If that is not enough storage, there is more underneath the bed for larger items. While the area is quite cramped, the couple can get into the bed from both sides.
This RV is a 35 ft (10.6 m) travel trailer from Grand Design. The model that the couple is using is a Transcend Xplor, which offers different sizes and appliances. The price starts from $33,406 and can rise to $49,408. That is depending on the size, the sleeping capacity, and if it comes with a bathroom. A few of the utilities present in this RV are water and propane tanks, which can last about a week, a gas and electric water heater, and batteries for all the electrical appliances.
The builder is located in Middlebury, Indiana, and has been on the market for over ten years. All of their RVs are made of laminated aluminum construction and wood truss framed roofs. Besides travel trailers, they also produce fifth wheels and toy haulers.
