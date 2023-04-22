Remembering the 1930s Kozy Coach: The High-Quality, Deluxe RV That Defied Odds

"They don’t make them like they used to." In the case of this luxury, family-sized trailer, they really don't make them like back in the day. They don't make them at all anymore.
You're more likely to hear the phrase out of the mouth of a bitter Boomer, Gen X-er, or even a disillusioned Millennial, but as is the case with every cliché, there's truth behind the words. The Kozy Coach Trailer is a brilliant example of a high-quality product that's no longer in production but which was able to overcome all kinds of obstacles and even defeat the odds because it was so well-made.
The name Kozy Coach occupies a special place in the U.S. history of travel trailers, getting its start in the early 1930s, outliving WWII and the subsequent depression, and selling strongly well into the 1950s. The company, original to Kalamazoo, MI, is not around today anymore, and only a few units survive of the many to have rolled off the assembly line. That adds to the mystery and legendary aura of the Kozy Coach and turns it into an RV unicorn: a highly-collectible and very rare piece that any RV-er with deep pockets would be honored to call his own.
The Kozy Coach was what you'd call a breadbox trailer, a towable with an easily distinguishable, boxy form factor that was quite popular at the time. During the decades in production, it evolved and improved, becoming slightly wider and roomier, but also more modern in finishes and features, more stable, and better looking. The one thing that remained constant through all iterations of the trailer was the high quality of the work: Kozy Coach began as a premium manufacturer and remained one even when certain cost-cutting measures were necessary.
The Loots built a trailer that was different, and it made such an impression that they sold it for $400 ($5,400 in today's money) on their first vacation with it. Mr. Loots saw potential in such a towable, so he got into the business, building the units in his backyard and garage and selling about six units a year. By 1936 and in full depression, the RV market crashed, but Loots' company was still taking orders and working around the clock as before. That same year, Loots decided to expand to Florida with two initial shops, offering three models: Junior, Standard, and Deluxe, ranged according to size and finishes.
When Loots sold his interest in the company in 1940 and retired, Kozy Coach was among the most reputable travel trailer builders in the country. By 1947, it had reached a production of 10 to 12 units a week, with a unit selling for about $2,500 (approximately $34,000 in today's money) fully furnished. This achievement is even more impressive if you consider that the company had also implemented cost-cutting measures that reduced the number of models available to just two, swapped metal for Masonite for the exterior of the trailer, and replaced suppliers with their own work.
The largest and fanciest model offered a parlor clad in wood panels, with a gorgeous plush sofa that became the main bedroom at night, wood cabinetry, and the bathroom off the side. At the other end was the dinette that could also double as a guest room, and the kitchen on both sides of the trailer. Features included an icebox (and later a refrigerator), heating stove and cooking stove, sink with running water, magazine rack, medicine chest, dual wardrobes in the bedroom, and ultra-fancy light fixtures.
The unit sat on a solid steel frame and had electric brakes, spun glass insulation, proper ventilation, and optional AC, so it was suitable for year-round use with the same degree of comfort. The attention to every detail in the build resulted in a nicely-balanced towable with minimal sway on the road. It lived up to its Kozy moniker, in short.
The Kozy Coach trailer, whether an older and less refined or a higher-end newer model, remains a high standard in the U.S. RV industry. At the same time, it proves that a high-quality product can overcome all manners of obstacles, and that luxury truly, really never goes out of style.
Because necessity is the mother of invention, the first Kozy Coach trailer was born to suit the personal interest of one Clarence M. Loots, the founder of the company. He and Mrs. Loots wanted a travel trailer they could use on their vacations, but that wouldn't have the low-quality materials and finishes of what was available at the time. Back then, most RVs were handmade, and quality was among the first compromises made toward affordability.
Dubbed a "Favorite of the Road-Wise," the Kozy Coach meant "You're Ahead with a Kozy Coach Behind." Behind the catchy marketing was the reality of a travel trailer that offered accommodation for the entire family, a full kitchen, and a nice, if wet, bathroom. The toilet was optional, but it added a true homey touch to what the competition had to offer.
Though Kozy Coach was among the most reputable manufacturers on the RV market, details about the total production numbers don't exist. We do know this, though: today, only a handful of units have survived and been restored. For example, reality star and passionate collector Barry Weiss, whom you might know from Storage Wars, sold his superb, fully restored 1941 Kozy Coach in 2017 for $99,000. The listing had it paired with an equally beautiful 1939 Lincoln Zephyr, but that one didn't sell in the end.
