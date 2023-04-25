Someone Created a Phone Charger That Converts Wired Android Auto and CarPlay Into Wireless

AAWireless is the device that pioneered a whole new product category that’s rapidly gaining traction. Packed in a very small form factor, AAWireless converts wired Android Auto into the wireless version, allowing users to run the app without plugging in their smartphones.
The debut of AAWireless, therefore, gave birth to a new type of device that eventually caught the attention of other companies. Motorola launched its very own Android Auto adapter, and others joined the battle with similar products.
Now a company called HexaCharge has come up with an even more innovative approach. The firm created a wireless Android Auto adapter that’s integrated into a wireless phone charger. In other words, you’re getting not only a phone charger but also a way to convert Android Auto wired into wireless.
As a bonus, the device also supports CarPlay, so if your car sports wired Apple mobile projection capabilities, you can use it without a cord.
HexaCharge looks like a typical phone charger, though it must be plugged into the car's USB port that powers the Android Auto and CarPlay connectivity. It supports MagSafe for new-generation iPhones, while for Android users, the device ships with a so-called HexaRing that attaches to the back of the phone. Thanks to built-in magnets, Android smartphones can attach to the charger just like an iPhone.
HexaCharge works just like the typical wired-to-wireless adapters. Once it’s connected to a power source, you can pair the device with your mobile phone from the Bluetooth settings. Then, you just need to connect the smartphone to the charger by simply attaching it. The charger can be installed either in the air vent or on the windshield with the help of HexaDash, a suction cup adapter sold separately.
In theory, HexaCharge should be compatible with most phones and cars out there. The parent company says Android 12 and Android 13 are fully supported, while for iPhones, pretty much any model that runs CarPlay and supports wireless charging should do it.
HexaCharge also comes with a series of other smaller gimmicks. An integrated switch button allows users to turn off the charging functionality, while a long press on the same button switches phones (so you can jump from Android Auto to CarPlay almost instantly).
The device was originally posted on Kickstarter, where the funding goal was reached in record time. Now it’s also listed on Indiegogo, and you can support the campaign with any donation. However, the early bird package is available for $149. With this pledge, you get the charger, one HexaRing, one USB-A to Type-C cable, a second Type-C to Type-C cord, and an instruction manual. The standard package includes the air vent installation method. The shipping is projected to start in June this year.
Now a company called HexaCharge has come up with an even more innovative approach. The firm created a wireless Android Auto adapter that’s integrated into a wireless phone charger. In other words, you’re getting not only a phone charger but also a way to convert Android Auto wired into wireless.
As a bonus, the device also supports CarPlay, so if your car sports wired Apple mobile projection capabilities, you can use it without a cord.
HexaCharge looks like a typical phone charger, though it must be plugged into the car's USB port that powers the Android Auto and CarPlay connectivity. It supports MagSafe for new-generation iPhones, while for Android users, the device ships with a so-called HexaRing that attaches to the back of the phone. Thanks to built-in magnets, Android smartphones can attach to the charger just like an iPhone.
HexaCharge works just like the typical wired-to-wireless adapters. Once it’s connected to a power source, you can pair the device with your mobile phone from the Bluetooth settings. Then, you just need to connect the smartphone to the charger by simply attaching it. The charger can be installed either in the air vent or on the windshield with the help of HexaDash, a suction cup adapter sold separately.
In theory, HexaCharge should be compatible with most phones and cars out there. The parent company says Android 12 and Android 13 are fully supported, while for iPhones, pretty much any model that runs CarPlay and supports wireless charging should do it.
HexaCharge also comes with a series of other smaller gimmicks. An integrated switch button allows users to turn off the charging functionality, while a long press on the same button switches phones (so you can jump from Android Auto to CarPlay almost instantly).
The device was originally posted on Kickstarter, where the funding goal was reached in record time. Now it’s also listed on Indiegogo, and you can support the campaign with any donation. However, the early bird package is available for $149. With this pledge, you get the charger, one HexaRing, one USB-A to Type-C cable, a second Type-C to Type-C cord, and an instruction manual. The standard package includes the air vent installation method. The shipping is projected to start in June this year.