This Airstream Was Just an Empty Shell and Now Is a Wonderful Mobile Home for a Family

Living on the road can be a fun adventure for many people. Usually, these people are either single or a couple, but sometimes even families decide to live and travel in a vehicle. This 2001 Airstream was transformed into a wonderful home on wheels with enough space to accommodate four people. A family has been calling this trailer their home for the past seven months.
The couple used to live in a conventional house before moving into a 40 ft (12.2 m) trailer and then decided it was better to go even smaller than that. This 27 ft (8.2 m) Airstream Safari 70th anniversary edition was the best choice since it allowed them to travel and park in more places than with the bigger vehicle. The price of this Airstream was $1,000, but it came only with the exterior shell and nothing else.
Usually, these vehicles cost much more than that. But since it was quite an old trailer and the condition that it came in was not perfect, the amount of money they invested in renovating it raised to the price of an already converted one.
This Airstream has a ProPride hitch that allows 1 ft (0.3 m) of distance between itself and the truck. On the hitch, a flagpole is attached that keeps the Starlink kit at the top. On this side, we also find a propane tank and a water filter. The backside has two storage spots. The smaller one is located in the bumper and the bigger one is underneath the children’s bed, which can also be accessed from the interior.
The interior does not offer lots of space, but the available square footage was managed well so it can fit two bedrooms, a functional kitchen, a bathroom, and even a living area. The kitchen area is the biggest side of the home, which is the case in many mobile homes. Even more so when there is a family involved and lots of cooking space is necessary.
Even with only base cabinets, there is plenty of storage space with the immense number of drawers they have. The functionality of this kitchen comes from all the appliances present, such as a double-burner stovetop, an oven, a deep sink, and a fridge.
On the opposite wall, separated by a sliding door, is the bathroom. Not much space is available here, although a shower cabin coated with epoxy resin just about fits. A bathroom vanity with a sink, two mirrors, and a composting toilet complete this area, making it modest yet fully functional. The 40-gallon (151.4-liter) freshwater tank might sound like a small amount for showering, but it lasts quite some time if the shower is not used every day.
At the front of the Airstream, a living room and a dinette combo were arranged. The main heating source was also added here. It is a 1,800 watts electric fireplace and has a pull-out pantry underneath it. To cool down the place, the couple has installed two ACs in the front and the back. The area with the dinette and living does not take up much space since the table is foldable and the chairs can be pushed closer to the wall.
mobile home. The master bedroom is at the front. This queen-size bed is also used as a couch in the daytime. All the clothes and shoes are stored underneath the bed in a few cubbies. Here we also find a second Dometic fridge and solar components, such as 400-amp lithium batteries and a 3,000 watts inverter for the 1,200 watts solar panels on the roof. There was not enough space for a TV, but there is a projector and two screens, one on the outside and one that can be mounted on the ceiling between the bedroom and kitchen.
At the rear end, a bunk bed was added for the daughters. It comes with twin-size mattresses and plenty of cubbies underneath for clothes and shoes.
All that you see inside this trailer was renovated by Lindsay and Stewart themselves. Since both of them work in the field of RV renovations, the Airstream restoration was quite straightforward. If you decide to do it yourself and have no experience in this field, then you should not worry. There are plenty of tutorials everywhere on the internet, including even the troubles you might run into. At the same time, the couple also posted all the work-in-progress pictures on their Instagram.
