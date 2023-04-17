Harley-Davidson Gilda Is the Classy Night Train That Moves and Stops Only for One

It's been a long time since Harley-Davidson pulled the plug on the Night Train model. A Softail motorcycle by trade, the two-wheeler came about in 1998 and stayed around, as a bike rolling out the factory doors with the official Milwaukee blessing, for a little more than a decade, until 2009.
New Night Trains are impossible, thus, to come by these days, and you'll have to be pretty lucky to stumble upon one that's still in stock form and for sale at the same time. Customs based on it, on the other hand, are aplenty, and you'll only need to know where to look to find the one that suits your taste best.
For some, the perfect custom Night Train might be the one we have here. Sure, it only moves and stops for the unknown person who had it made and now owns it, but that doesn't mean we can't give it a good look now that we've stumbled upon it.
Let loose on the world's roads by Harley itself in 2007, the motorcycle somehow ended up over in Japan, where at one point in its life it crossed paths with a local custom garage we know as Bad Land. As usual, this crew got to work to create something unique, despite the finished project sharing a lot of similarities with Night Train builds we've seen before on several continents.
Starting from the ground up, we see the bike is propped on Rick's Motorcycles wheels, sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear. Both are of the Super Steve variety, but the one at the back catches the eye the most, thanks to the drive-side braking system and wide tire kit (300 mm) it comes with.
Back in its day, the Night Train came with a 96ci twin-cam engine in its frame, and the same seems to be happening now, with no actual changes made to the powerplant's displacement and power levels. It does breathe and growl better, though, thanks to the fitting of a Bad Land in-house-made exhaust system.
The bike is called post-conversion Gilda, and the choice of name for it has yet to be explained. We also don't know how much the bike cost to be transformed this way, but to give you an idea of where such a project starts, keep in mind a used Night Train, most likely modified one way or the other, is presently going for around $10,000.
Both wheels are partially shielded from the elements by means of custom fenders specifically made for this project. Like them, the fuel tank, headlight, and handlebar are unique. On the other hand, a shop called Performance Machine supplied the foot and front controls and the front brake caliper.
