Harley-Davidson Old Copper Boy Re-Take Looks Deliciously Like a Bobber Barn Find

Over the past weekend, our journey through the world of custom Harley-Davidsons made in Switzerland brought us face-to-face with something called the Old Copper Boy. It is a Softail Slim S converted into something much more appealing by a crew called Bundnerbike.
Harley-Davidson Old Copper Boy 13 photos
Photo: Bundnerbike
Harley-Davidson Old Copper Boy re-takeHarley-Davidson Old Copper Boy re-takeHarley-Davidson Old Copper Boy re-takeHarley-Davidson Old Copper Boy re-takeHarley-Davidson Old Copper Boy re-takeHarley-Davidson Old Copper Boy re-takeHarley-Davidson Old Copper Boy re-takeHarley-Davidson Old Copper Boy re-takeHarley-Davidson Old Copper Boy re-takeHarley-Davidson Old Copper Boy re-takeHarley-Davidson Old Copper Boy re-takeHarley-Davidson Old Copper Boy re-take
That Old Copper Boy is called so because copper was carefully used here and there on the build to make the Slim stand out in a crowd of modified bikes from the same family. We have that color discreetly placed on the spokes of the custom wheels, parts of the springer fork, headlight shroud, and hand controls.

The bike we have here is also a Softail Slim S, made by the Milwaukee company at an undisclosed time in the past. It was modified in its current form by the same Bundnerbike, and it too wears the Old Copper Boy moniker in this customized form.

For what it’s worth, this one seems to be much worthier of the moniker, for the simple reason copper was used to dress far more of the ride’s elements than on the other one. Sure, we still have it deployed on the wheels and the headlight, but the entire frame of the ride wears it too, framing the entire build in something that looks like a beautiful barn find. The fuel tank and the seat are highlighted in the same color as well.

The bike has been made as a “homage to the bobber” style, as per the shop behind the project, only it adopts a rather unconventional look for this kind of build. The frame has been stretched a bit (but we’re not told exactly by how much), so the profile view of the Slim S is a bit more aggressive.

Harley\-Davidson Old Copper Boy re\-take
Photo: Bundnerbike
There are newly-spoked custom wheels of undisclosed size making the connection to the ground, with the one at the front supported by a springer fork ending in a modified handlebar, and the one at the rear hidden under a custom fender which holds a thin seat. Held in place by many rivets, the seat is adorned with a malicious star and the words Café Shisha Bar.

The engine of the Slim is probably the same one it had on in its stock form, only it now breathes through a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system fitted with a custom-made manifold, pointed upward as to visually become an integrant part of the build. The same kind of curved running boards we’ve seen on the previous Old Copper Boy have been used for this ride as well.

The price of the bike conversion is not known, but just to give you an idea, consider that an un-modified Slim S retails for as much as $20,000 on the used market.
