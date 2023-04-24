Here Are the Routes You Need to Take to Reach the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

This July, the first-ever Harley-Davidson Homecoming festival kicks off in the company’s home city of Milwaukee. Being a company-sanctioned event, it’ll also be very high-profile, packed with events, and a general joy to attend.
Since first announcing the festival back in April last year, Harley has shared a few more details about it. We do know it’s open to riders and non-riders alike, it involves a lot of food, and that many artists have already confirmed their presence there: Green Day, Foo Fighters, Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, just to name a few.
As the start day for the festival draws near (it officially opens on July 13 and ends on July 16), the bike maker decided to give those planning to attend a helping hand in planning their trip to Milwaukee. To do that, it “plotted six exciting Ride In routes, each starting from the furthest reaches of North America” to bring people to Milwaukee just in time for the festival, on July 12.
Important to note is that each of the following suggested routes begins and ends at a Harley dealership – after all, this is a Harley-backed gathering, and everyone needs a piece of the action. You’ll also notice each of the routes has its own name, as to make sure everyone understands where they can start and what roads to travel.
First up we have the Southwest Route. Its starting point is the Laidlaw Harley-Davidson dealer in Los Angeles County and follows a path that runs through Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Albuquerque, and Santa Fe. It then moves into Texas and Oklahoma for a total of 2,930 miles (4,715 km), which can be completed in about nine days.
Second on the list comes the Northwest Route. It starts at Paradise Harley-Davidson in Oregon and spans a total of 2,460 miles (3,959 km). It snakes for nine days through a part of America that includes the Mt. Hood volcano, the Idaho deserts, the Great Salt Lake, the mighty Rocky Mountains, and over the Mississippi River.
Third in line is the Northeast Route leading from the Seacoast Harley-Davidson dealership in New Hampshire. Running through New England, over the Allegheny Mountains and on the shores of the Great Lakes, it spans a total of 1,363 miles (2,194 km) and requires six days to complete.
If you’re coming from Florida, you can take the Southeast Route from Alligator Alley Harley-Davidson in the Everglades. You are to expect 1,853 miles (2,982 km) and seven days of riding through Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky.
Route number five on the bike maker’s list is called Canada East Route, linking Halifax to Milwaukee. Eight days and 1,870 miles (3,009 km) after departing that point riders can reach the site of the festival loaded with memories from New Brunswick, the St. Lawrence River, Ontario and the Great Lakes.
Last but not least is the Canada West Route, with the starting point in Vancouver. This one takes riders through Calgary, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg over eight days and 2,423 miles (3,900 km).
Harley seems determined to give riders a memorable experience for this first edition of the Homecoming Festival and has even created a dedicated webpage showing details on each of the routes. You can check it out here.
