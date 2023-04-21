Harley-Davidson Super Fly Is Proof of How Extreme a Well Baked Dyna Custom Can Get

It's hard to find a single Harley-Davidson motorcycle family that doesn't seem primed, right off the factory floor, for customization work. And I'm not only talking about current models, but about past ones as well. And it doesn't take more than this somewhat unrecognizable 2002 Dyna to make that painfully obvious once more.
The bike you're looking at now is known in the custom world as the Super Fly. It resulted from work conducted by several shops, but finished to this form over in Japan by one of my favorite Harley crews anywhere, Bad Land. And it's a project that, If made now from scratch, would be worth very close to $100,000, if we are to trust the Japanese.
The bike started out like all Dynas do, with its telltale rubber mount chassis and a twin cam in the frame. Both elements are still there, although, in the case of the engine, we're told it had been significantly upgraded before it reached Bad Land – the exact details of the modifications are not known.
Bad Land was tasked with completing the build; as usual, no expense seems to have been spared. You can clearly get a sense of that just by looking at the thing.
The Super Fly moves down the road thanks to custom wheels supplied by Hardcore Cycles. They are equally sized at 18 inches and wrapped in Metzeler rubber, and each of them is at least partially protected from the elements using fenders made in-house and exclusively for this project by Bad Land.
Several other visual elements, including the fuel tank, front spoiler (quite large and hard to miss, this one), and handlebar, have been made specifically for this build.
The wheels spin under the power of a black engine that now rocks a Mikuni carburetor and a Bad Land air cleaner. It breathes out courtesy of a unique exhaust system the same Japanese crew is responsible for.
Bad Land claims that if someone were to start assembling the Super Fly again, they'd likely end up spending close to $100k. Yet this fine example of modified Dyna went for about half that back in 2019, when Bad Land had it listed for sale for 5.9 million yen, or about $44,000 at today's exchange rates.
The bike was sold back then, when its odometer read 17,200 km (10,600 miles), but we could not track it down and share info about its current location or how many miles have been added since.
