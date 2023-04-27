Ferrari Dune Buggies Are Fake, and AI Can Only Do a Cullinan Overlander About It

The Prancing Horse's corner office head honchos are currently preoccupied with two things. Those would be the upcoming clashes between the ultra-luxury super-SUV establishment and its 715-hp, V12-powered Purosangue and the introduction of the 750S supercar by McLaren. But that's only in the real world.
For a long time, one of the most exotic apparitions on the automotive market, with less than 10k units of street cars produced each year, Ferrari is now looking forward to new delivery records with help from their first-ever four-door crossover SUV. The coach door Purosangue, despite its 715-horsepower V12 might, faces an uphill battle against the ultra-luxury super-SUV establishment composed of Aston Martin DBX707, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, or the upcoming 738-hp BMW XM plug-in hybrid V8 CUV, among others.
And they also must face off with the sports car competition across multiple segments, from the McLaren 750S that will clash with the Ferrari F8 Tributo to the Lamborghini Revuelto that will try to dethrone the Ferrari SF90 Stradale from its plug-in hybrid supercar throne. As such, no wonder they do not have time to think about faraway stories like Arabian Nights. No worries, though, if that is not going to happen in the real world, anything is possible across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. As such, meet 'Thor,' the Swedish AI-assisted virtual artist tucked under the coldstar.art label on social media, who thinks Ferrari could easily expand its high-performance off-road scope with some 'dune buggies.'
Well, unlike other pixel masters who quickly imagined that the Italian manufacturer of high-end performance models could also join the upcoming (rumored) Ford Mustang Raptor R battle with the limited-edition Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, this CGI expert sure went to lifted Prancing Horse extremes. But that's about the only thing positive about these Ferrari 'Dune Buggy' creations, frankly. Otherwise, they're a bunch of non-descript vehicles featuring tractor-like wheels in some cases or station wagon-like bodies in others.
Of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so we also selected a couple of favorites. For starters, the hero image of the social media post is the one we would love to see real if we absolutely had to choose an idea to hypothetically come to dune-bashing and rock-crawling life. Secondly, the following post below presents the equally curious case of armored-style Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury super-SUVs. And, for sure, the final picture of a black overlander is potentially even more remarkable than all the others combined.
So, do we give any of them our CGI hall pass, or are these fake vehicles too crazy to even consider them in our AI-assisted dreams... or nightmares?
And they also must face off with the sports car competition across multiple segments, from the McLaren 750S that will clash with the Ferrari F8 Tributo to the Lamborghini Revuelto that will try to dethrone the Ferrari SF90 Stradale from its plug-in hybrid supercar throne. As such, no wonder they do not have time to think about faraway stories like Arabian Nights. No worries, though, if that is not going to happen in the real world, anything is possible across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. As such, meet 'Thor,' the Swedish AI-assisted virtual artist tucked under the coldstar.art label on social media, who thinks Ferrari could easily expand its high-performance off-road scope with some 'dune buggies.'
Well, unlike other pixel masters who quickly imagined that the Italian manufacturer of high-end performance models could also join the upcoming (rumored) Ford Mustang Raptor R battle with the limited-edition Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, this CGI expert sure went to lifted Prancing Horse extremes. But that's about the only thing positive about these Ferrari 'Dune Buggy' creations, frankly. Otherwise, they're a bunch of non-descript vehicles featuring tractor-like wheels in some cases or station wagon-like bodies in others.
Of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so we also selected a couple of favorites. For starters, the hero image of the social media post is the one we would love to see real if we absolutely had to choose an idea to hypothetically come to dune-bashing and rock-crawling life. Secondly, the following post below presents the equally curious case of armored-style Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury super-SUVs. And, for sure, the final picture of a black overlander is potentially even more remarkable than all the others combined.
So, do we give any of them our CGI hall pass, or are these fake vehicles too crazy to even consider them in our AI-assisted dreams... or nightmares?