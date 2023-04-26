Custom Harley-Davidson Heritage Has Mustang's Eleanor Name, And the Mustang Doesn't Mind

Eleanor is possibly the most famous girl's name slapped onto a car. It goes back as far as 1974, when Henry Blight Halicki released the first Gone in 60 Seconds movie, but it was made even more famous by the 2000 remake, starring dynamic duo Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie.
In the first movie, Eleanor was a 1971 Ford Mustang modified to look a little younger, as a 1973 model year. In the second one, directed by Dominic Sena, the name passed to a Shelby Mustang GT500 that was so well received that entire businesses were built on making replicas of it.
Because of the two movies, the name Eleanor will forever be associated with muscle cars at their finest, and by extension that means with the American way of life. But what if someone took the moniker and slapped it onto a Harley-Davidson?
Well, considering how the motorcycle brand is quintessentially American as well, probably few will protest such an association. Even if the guys responsible for the build are not American, but Japanese.
The bike you're looking at was originally a 2011 Heritage, but once it crossed the path of custom garage Bad Land was turned into this. In all fairness, the shop doesn't specifically say if the name chosen for the finished product is in some way supposed to be a nod to the Mustang of any of the two movies, but it sure looks like a perfect two-wheeled match for the muscle car.
The wheels on the machine seem to be the original ones, sized 18 inches front and rear. The one at the back is shod in a 300 mm wide tire and hidden under a one-off fender for maximum effect.
Also of the one-off variety is the fuel tank of the Eleanor, from which the stock engine draws the juice it needs to run. A custom-made exhaust system is there to ensure bad gases are properly evacuated once the fuel is burned.
The Harley-Davidson Eleanor first came into the spotlight in 2012, so tracking its current whereabouts is extremely difficult. Another mystery related to it is how much it cost to put together because Bad Land, like so many other custom motorcycle shops, is not very keen on sharing that bit of info.
We don't mind, though, as in most cases, Eleanor included, the beauty of the project far outweighs the need to know such trivial bits of info.
A quick glance at the Harley-Davidson Eleanor will reveal all sorts of Americana cues, from the generous use of chrome to the fancy leather saddles strapped to the back. Careful use of yellow detailing for the fenders and fuel tank makes sure the bike doesn't pass by unnoticed.
