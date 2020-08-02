Get the Reindeer Ready Because Santa’s Got Himself an Audi Sledge

5 You Could Have a Karma Revero GT for Just $10 and Some Luck

4 This One-Off Tesla-Powered 1965 VW Beetle Convertible Can Be Yours for $10

2 Patrick Dempsey Is Giving Away a Porsche Taycan Turbo For as Little as $14

1 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide and a Trip to the H-D HQ Could Be Yours for $10

This 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Could Be Yours for the Price of Three Hotdogs

There’s no shortage of famous movie cars out there, but even among them some are stars more than others. And the 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds is certainly part of that category. 9 photos



Usually,



That’s possible through one of the several fundraising platforms now populating the Internet. The car is offered through



We’re sure you know how this works, but here’s a quick recap: you enter the raffle by buying tickets. The more you pay, the bigger you chances: $10, the least you can spend, gets you 100 entries, while $100 land you 2,000 entries.



What you might get in return for your money is “an officially licensed homage to the car” to the Gone in 60 Seconds



Aside from the car, the winner will get certificate of authenticity for the car, but also an extra $20,000 to spend as they wish. We’re talking of course about the 2000 version of the movie, the one that saw Nicholas Cage make out with Angelina Jolie in a car, and at some later point drive the hell out of a Mustang. It’s that Mustang that inspired many tribute builds in the following years, and the interest in them is still very high.Usually, these cars (and by that we mean of course replicas) sell for big bucks. But an example just like the one in the gallery above can be yours for as little as $10, about as much as you would pay for three hotdogs in most corners of America.That’s possible through one of the several fundraising platforms now populating the Internet. The car is offered through Omaze , and the money raised would be used to fund Represent Justice, a group fighting “to support and build capacity for criminal justice reform organizations, system-impacted advocates, and protect the health and safety of incarcerated communities.”We’re sure you know how this works, but here’s a quick recap: you enter the raffle by buying tickets. The more you pay, the bigger you chances: $10, the least you can spend, gets you 100 entries, while $100 land you 2,000 entries.What you might get in return for your money is “an officially licensed homage to the car” to the Gone in 60 Seconds Eleanor , built by Fusion Motor Company. The car packs a Roush 5.0-liter supercharged Coyote V8 good for over 600 horsepower, rides on 17-inch wheels, and sports a full black leather interior with carbon fiber trim.Aside from the car, the winner will get certificate of authenticity for the car, but also an extra $20,000 to spend as they wish.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.