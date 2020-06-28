1967 Mustang Eleanor Tribute Is Ready to Roam the Streets

There is always room to debate how much new stuff you can put into a car to make for a good tuning project. If it is too much, then all you have is a new car with an old shape. If there are only a few things, it is just a slightly updated old car. Yet some cars keep the balance well, such as this 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor tribute that is ready to trade hands at Barret-Jackson's July auction.

33 photos