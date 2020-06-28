1967 Mustang Eleanor Tribute Is Ready to Roam the Streets

There is always room to debate how much new stuff you can put into a car to make for a good tuning project. If it is too much, then all you have is a new car with an old shape. If there are only a few things, it is just a slightly updated old car. Yet some cars keep the balance well, such as this 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor tribute that is ready to trade hands at Barret-Jackson's July auction.
The 1967 Mustang Fastback shape is one of the best known in the world. In this case, there's a body painted in the correct Pepper Gray Metallic two-stage paint, boosted by the wide black stripes on top of it running from hood to the trunk. It has all the movie-correct Eleanor body details such as the side exhausts, the nitrous bottle, and the Go-Baby-Go switch on top of the shifter.
The interior looks very 1967ish with seats upholstered in leather and Alcantara and without headrests. The center console is modern, with cupholders, unlike the original that featured a flat one without an armrest. On the right side of the dashboard, there is a small metallic plate stating that the “Eleanor body panels as built by Cinema Vehicle Services of North Hollywood, California” and the VIN number.
Under the hood, the car hides a 428ci (7.0-liter) engine mated to a TREMEC 6-speed manual. The axle at the back is a Ford 9-inch posi-traction rear end with 3.70 gears, while the front runs on a coil-over suspension to match the car's performance.
Backing the fact that this is an Eleanor tribute are a framed presentation of the official movie poster and signed photos of Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie, all offered with the car. For those who want to listen to the beautiful soundtrack from the movie, a RetroSound stereo with Bluetooth was installed in the car. It is the best way to hear “Painted on my heart.”
