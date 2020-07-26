Original 1967 Eleanor Mustang Listed for Sale on the Cheap

5 Top 5 Mustang Movies: What We Got Out of Them

Depending on which source you believe, only 11 or 12 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Fastback builds were made for the 2010 film Gone in 60 Seconds, three of which were functional. One of them is now up for sale. 11 photos



This one, now yours for the taking, has Eleanor engraved on the engine (an OHV V8 Supercharged that delivers 650 bhp) and on the interior, and features Shelby’s signature on the dashboard. The listing isn’t exactly generous on details, and there is no mention of whether Eleanor’s authenticity has been verified.



The Eleanor is perhaps one of the most popular and beloved movie cars of all times. The 2010 film is a remake of the 1974 movie of the same name, with Nicholas Cage and Angelina Jolie as leads. Cinema Vehicle Services, Steve Stanford, and Chip Foose built 11 or 12 Eleanors (Dupont Pepper Grey 1967 Mustang Fastbacks depicted as a Shelby GT500s): three functional cars, with the rest being shells used in various stages of the production. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer got an Eleanor replica from a Ford 428, but this one isn't included in the count.

This one, now yours for the taking, has Eleanor engraved on the engine (an OHV V8 Supercharged that delivers 650 bhp) and on the interior, and features Shelby's signature on the dashboard. The listing isn't exactly generous on details, and there is no mention of whether Eleanor's authenticity has been verified.

This particular Eleanor is listed at AED 1,300,000, which is roughly $353,934 at today's exchange rate. Considering that the last (but verified) Eleanor sold for close to $1 million at Mecum and that it didn't have Shelby's signature, this makes this one a steal. Assuming it's the real deal, of course.

