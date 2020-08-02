This 1968 Pontiac Le Mans Barn Find Comes with a Vinyl Roof Surprise

Android Auto Music Skipping Bug Fix Now Available for Nissan Cars

Back in 1968, Pontiac released the third-generation LeMans with a lineup of four different engines, namely a straight-six 250ci (4.1-liter), and three V8 units, with the 455ci (7.5-liter) offered as the most powerful choice in the entire lineup. 23 photos



The convertible, however, is currently one of the most sought-after models, especially because finding one that still has the original vinyl top isn’t obviously something that can be done easily.



The convertible LeMans that we have here, however, comes with this vinyl roof that is, surprisingly after all these years, in perfect working condition, although a video the owner published on YouTube shows that it still needs some improvements here and there. But at first glance, it works just properly, being able to fold and unfold exactly how



This car is actually a barn find, or a garage find, if you like, as the current owner, who listed it for auction on



The seller doesn’t provide a great amount of details about the engine, but we do know it’s a 350ci (5.7-liter) unit, and the video that you can see embedded below shows that it does start and run, albeit again, improvements are needed. The brakes also work perfectly, as the listing reads, and some rust can still be found here and there.



It certainly makes for a great project car or restomod should anyone be planning to make it look, feel, and drive like a new car. The odometer indicates 138,255 miles (222,500 km).



As for the price, the owner hasn’t listed a Buy It Now price, yet the highest bid at the time of writing is $8,600.



