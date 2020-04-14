The Angell e-Bike Is Light as a Feather but Incredibly Smart

Electric Ford Bronco Comes with Tesla Battery and 5-Speed Manual

By now most of you are familiarized with Omaze. The platform has been around for some 8 years now, raising funds for various causes by organizing sweepstakes with various prizes, including a long list of cars. 8 photos



This week’s goody on Omaze is a vehicle you rarely – or never – get to actually see on the road: a



Painted in Brittany blue with a black cloth bikini top, the Bronco retains all the original looks of the historic Ford model, only it can drive with zero emissions for as far as 200 miles. The electric motor delivers no less than 400 hp, and it is worked by a 5 speed manual transmission of all things.



The conversion was made by a garage called Gateway Bronco, a group used to having their Bronco builds go for as much as $650,000 and set auction records, as it happened during the Barrett-Jackson event in January 2020.



We’re being told this Tesla-powered Bronco is one of just two such machines built by Gateway. Being offered through Omaze means it could possibly raise even more money, if people are interested. On the other hand, some lucky guy or gal might get it for as little as $10, if fate allows it, and not only the car, but also a $20,000 prize to spend at will. Combined, the two are valued by Gateway at $301,548.



Editor's note: The vehicle pictured in the gallery above, although it is the one posted on the Omaze sweepstakes page, is NOT the actual car the winner will receive, says Gateway. The vehicle pictured in the gallery above, although it is the one posted on the Omaze sweepstakes page, is NOT the actual car the winner will receive, says Gateway.