Soulbreaker Martini Is Not Some Fancy New Cocktail, But a Fancy Harley Scrambler

In the world of custom Harleys, we’re used to the most exciting products coming our way courtesy of official dealers of the American bike maker. From time to time though, a mind-boggling project that was not made in such a shop makes it into the spotlight as well.
Enter the Soulbreaker Martini, a bike that was once a stock Harley-Davidson Sportster then got transformed into a worth-remembering scrambler by a Spanish crew that calls itself Lord Drake Kustoms. Shown in the fall of last year, it’s supposed to be the first in a limited series of such motorcycles the garage plans on making over the coming months.
The changes made to this thing go beyond just slapping on a new body kit and providing minor mechanical adjustments here and there. Lord Drake, for instance, cut the subframe of the stock bike to make it suitable for its purposes, then installed modified suspensions front and rear, and even gifted the engine with a new breathing apparatus, consisting of a Vance & Hines exhaust and a Roland Sands Design air filter at opposite ends.
New multi-spoke wheels wrapped in Continental tires support the bike and are shielded by custom fenders at both ends, and a Biltwell handlebar was fitted up front for the rider's needs. Further down the bike, the fuel tank was retained, but a new seat was created from scratch.
When the project was all ready and done, a paint job in the colors of famous Italian vermouth brand Martini was slapped onto the thing, giving it its name and us a sight that we don’t usually come across.
Lord Drake did not say how much the Soulbreaker Martini cost to make, nor how many of them it plans on rolling out its doors as part of the limited series.
The changes made to this thing go beyond just slapping on a new body kit and providing minor mechanical adjustments here and there. Lord Drake, for instance, cut the subframe of the stock bike to make it suitable for its purposes, then installed modified suspensions front and rear, and even gifted the engine with a new breathing apparatus, consisting of a Vance & Hines exhaust and a Roland Sands Design air filter at opposite ends.
New multi-spoke wheels wrapped in Continental tires support the bike and are shielded by custom fenders at both ends, and a Biltwell handlebar was fitted up front for the rider's needs. Further down the bike, the fuel tank was retained, but a new seat was created from scratch.
When the project was all ready and done, a paint job in the colors of famous Italian vermouth brand Martini was slapped onto the thing, giving it its name and us a sight that we don’t usually come across.
Lord Drake did not say how much the Soulbreaker Martini cost to make, nor how many of them it plans on rolling out its doors as part of the limited series.