HB1 Is a Harley-Davidson Zodiac-Framed Custom, Spins RevTech Engine

Back in October of last year, we dug up in the collection of custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle builds made in Japan by Bad Land something called Zodiac. The thing was based on a 2017 Breakout, and for all intents and purposes has nothing to do with the one we have here, except, of course, for a coincidence of name.
And even that is only partial, given how Zodiac is not the name of the build post-custom job, but the name that designates a Dutch Harley-Davidson partner, which specializes in all sorts of parts, stock and custom, for bikes made in Milwaukee, but also for the ones made from scratch.
Using a Zodiac-sourced Harley-Davidson Softail frame as a starting point, a German specialist going by the name Augustin Motorcycles put together a while back this bobber-styled contraption, one that is a combination between old school and new elements, as its maker says.
On the lot of motorcycles put together by Augustin (many of which we’ve featured here on autoevolution these past few months), this one stands out exactly because of the frame, a more traditional one than the curved variants, with fuel tanks included, usually made by this shop.
The frame, supplied in standard form by Zodiac, was of course modified for it to be able to fit the design requirements, but also to be able to accommodate a RevTEch engine, 88ci in displacement and running a Mikuni carburetor and an Ultima transmission with six speeds.
The bike, officially called by its maker HB1, sits on equally-sized 18-inch wheels front and rear, backed by a springer fork in the case of the former, and a wide swingarm in the case of the latter. Harley-Davidson braking hardware are featured on both ends.
The chestnut brown two-wheeled wonder was made to order, so it’s not available for purchase at the moment. That doesn’t mean Augustin couldn’t make another just like it, if need be.
