Say Hello to Sirko Sporty, a Custom Hardtail Bobber With Old-School Harley Sportster DNA

Operating just outside the quaint German town of Heidelberg, MB Cycles is a one-man endeavor run by Martin Becker. You might already be familiar with this guy’s astounding work, as he’d been building custom motorcycles on a professional level since 2001. With a heavy focus on American V-twins, Becker’s portfolio is a stunning collection of bobbers, choppers and utter mechanical beauty!
There’s an interesting story hiding behind the project we’ll be looking at today, because it didn’t start with a stock or lightly-modded donor – far from it. Back when Martin was experimenting with his first builds 20 years ago, he used Harley-Davidson's eminent Sportster platform to craft a hardtail titan for his brother. Little did MB Cycles’ mastermind know, this machine would end up returning to his garage much later.
Having covered its fair share of miles, the bobbed Sportster was in pretty terrible shape at this point, and the fact that it hadn’t been ridden in years certainly didn’t help. On a more positive note, the hardtail skeleton manufactured by VG Motorcycles still looked pristine, only requiring a teeny bit of sand-blasting to regain its former beauty.
Sportster 883’s heart. Sure enough, Becker wasn’t satisfied with leaving the mill’s configuration unaltered, and he therefore went to great lengths in order to beef things up. Following the installation of Wiseco pistons and S&S Cycle cylinder heads, the engine saw its displacement grow to a colossal 1,200cc.
A new constant-velocity carburetor inhales through retro-style air filtration hardware, while the exhaust gases are expelled via aftermarket pipes from BSL Products. Furthermore, we find a top-shelf Dynatek ignition unit and modern coils, all contributing to a decent 12-hp increase in maximum output. This may not sound like much at first, but it’s actually more than twenty percent above stock – 65 ponies as opposed to 53, in other words.
Moving on to the bike’s chassis, Martin had its front end placed on a springer suspension module in keeping with the vintage vibe. Unsprung territory is occupied by the wheel hubs of an Evolution-era Harley from the late eighties, along with murdered-out rims measuring 16 inches up front and 15 inches at the rear.
Stopping power comes from drilled brake discs at both ends, and the front rotor is pinched by a two-piston Samwell caliper. As for the creature’s bare-bones outfit, the centerpiece comes in the form of a retrofitted peanut-type gas tank from a 1930s motorcycle. Its paintwork and gorgeous patina were left untouched, inspiring the beat-up overall look of MB Cycles’ unique head-turner.
You won’t be seeing any instrumentation in the cockpit area, but there is an analog Motogadget speedometer mounted on the left-hand side of the fuel tank. Lighting is provided by a custom-made headlight and tiny, yet bright Kellermann turn signals that also perform taillight functions down south.
For the finishing touches, Becker added cruiser-esque Biltwell Inc. foot pegs and a bolt-on license plate holder from Hippy Killer Garage. Then, the project was finally complete after two months of painstaking labor, and its author nicknamed it Sirko Sporty. As you can probably imagine, it didn’t take long for this stunner to find a loving owner once it was put up for sale!
