Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster in Gulf Oil Livery Is Le Mans Racing on Two Wheels

For racing fans, the Gulf Oil racing livery needs no introduction. Made famous by incredible on-track events of the 1960s, when Ford was fighting to better Ferrari over at Le Mans, the combination between orange and blue is presently an instantly-recognizable sign of performance.
The color combination is presently used on several cars, including the mighty Ford GT. Also, in recent years, the livery was adopted by motorcycle makers as well, and slapped onto incredible projects such as the Thunderbike Harley-Davidson Gulf Edition.
The most recent such manifestation of respect for the famous color combo comes from Spain, from a garage known as Lord Drake Kustoms. It was slapped on a modified Harley-Davidson Sportster, which along with the new looks got a new name to match.
Lord Drake worked its usual magic on this two-wheeled beauty, and what came out at the other end is nothing short of spectacular.
The first thing that catches the eye, and the place where the Gulf Oil colors are most prominently displayed, is the fuel tank. Then come the fenders, a short handcrafted one at the front, and a bobber-style one at the rear.
The multi-spoke wheels, with the one at the front sized at 21-inches, contribute to creating the proud stance of the motorcycle, while subtle touches such as the LED turn signals, round mirrors at the tips of Biltwell grips, and a springless seat made by the same company, add a touch of elegance.
Mechanically, the bike is not all that different from stock, sporting just a modified breathing apparatus, comprising a custom air filter and a Vance & Hines exhaust wrapped in black heat tape.
The Gulf, as the motorcycle is called now that it has been modified, is Lord Drake’s most recent project, but as usual, we are not informed how much it cost to put together.
