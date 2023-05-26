Harley-Davidson Twenty-Three Commander Is a Nod to the Glorious Nineties

As a decade, the 1990s are not known by their own name, like say the Cultural Decade or the Decade of Greed. Because of the many changes taking place back then though, some people have come to call it the Edgy Decade. Not necessarily because people and nations were on edge, but because everything was on the edge of change.
The 1990s were the years when communism disappeared from most of Europe's countries (hence its other nickname, the post-Cold War decade), but also the age of when the Internet as we know it today was born. It was a time when multiculturalism flourished, and the future looked brighter than ever.
For bikers over in Europe, the 1990s were dominated by Harley-Davidson. Those old and wealthy enough to own such a bike went out and got one, while the young looked at them craving. Well, guess what, younglings are adults now, and wealthy enough to own their own bikes.
Not only that, but unlike in the 1990s the European continent is presently home to a great number of talented custom garages, which can take a Harley and turn it into anything its owner desires. Including into a nod to the said 1990s, when "it was the dream of the slow-growing bikers" to get a black, long, deep, and mean Harley.
The above was the reason used by German crew Thunderbike to put together the Twenty-Three Commander, the bike we have featured here. Initially an unassuming Fat Boy 114, it was converted into a throwback to a time long gone, draped solely in black and chrome.
Sure, a nod doesn't necessarily have to replicate what happened back then, so this custom rides on a larger-than-1990s-people-would-dream-of 23-inch hunk of wheel, backed at the other end by a 21-inch piece, something that we don't come across very often. Both bits of hardware are made in-house by Thunderbike and supported by an equally custom air suspension system and swingarm. The rubber they wear is of Avon and Metzeler make, respectively.
The bike rolls under the power of the stock 114 engine, made to draw in the air easier with the installation of a Screamin' Eagle heavy breather, working with just a slightly modified exhaust system at the other end.
The rest of the things that went into the Twenty-Three are the usual bits and pieces we see on custom builds (things like covers, lights, fenders), but shaped and arranged in such a way as to make the build unique.
In all, Thunderbike expended over 30 separate elements on this Fat Boy, which have a combined worth of over 12,000 euros. That's almost $13,000 at today's exchange rates, and it's a sum that doesn't include the paint job, man-hours, and the very valuable piece that is the exhaust system.
