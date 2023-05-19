Harley-Davidson Black Mustang Is a Wheeled Wild Horse Snapped in a Last of Us-Like Setting

A few decades ago, a carmaker going by the name Ford slapped the name Mustang onto a muscle car. The moniker is supposed to be a nod to the World War II fighter plane known as the P-51 Mustang, but for some reason people keep associating it with the free-roaming horse from America's West. You can't deny though that, no matter the explanation, the name works like a glove for a vehicle that's been at the top of its segment, sales-wise, for years.

7 photos Photo: Killer Custom