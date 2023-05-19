Harley-Davidson Black Mustang Is a Wheeled Wild Horse Snapped in a Last of Us-Like Setting

A few decades ago, a carmaker going by the name Ford slapped the name Mustang onto a muscle car. The moniker is supposed to be a nod to the World War II fighter plane known as the P-51 Mustang, but for some reason people keep associating it with the free-roaming horse from America's West. You can't deny though that, no matter the explanation, the name works like a glove for a vehicle that's been at the top of its segment, sales-wise, for years.
But Mustang is too good of a name to be used solely for a muscle car. If anything, the fact it designates a wild horse makes it more suitable to be slapped on a motorcycle. And slapped it was, on a modified Harley-Davidson Street Bob coming from all the way over in Lithuania.
Born as a stock Street Bob in 2021, the bike was modified by local shop Killer Custom into a machine with "badass vision." A build that swallowed no less than 25 custom parts made in-house, while avoiding changing any of the mechanical bits that make the stock motorcycle great.
We'll start with the obvious, and that's the paint of the ride. True to its name, the bike is an all-black affair, with only the white Harley-Davidson lettering on the fuel tank breaking the monotony.
It's a color that perfectly suits the build, and makes it look truly extraordinary on a Last of Us-like backdrop of greenery and abandoned buildings – check out the gallery to see what I mean.
The Street Bob kept many of its original bits, including the extremely important engine and wheels. Pretty much everything else, though, from the aggressive fairing fitted over the headlight to the bobber-style fender at the rear, is different.
The stance of the two-wheeler is not quite like the original, and that's thanks to the progressive suspension featured up front and the lowering kit slapped onto the rear.
Most of the 25 custom parts used for the build are minor in the grand scheme of things, but essential in making the Black Mustang look apart: covers where covers are due, license plate holders, or LED lights all around.
All in all a solid build, the motorcycle is not very expensive, all things considered. The 25 items used by Killer for this build barely reach the 5,000 euros mark ($5,400 or thereabouts at today's exchange rates). You'll only have to add on top of that the paint job and man-hours spent making it, and, of course, the base motorcycle.
In its current, 2023 iteration, the Street Bob starts off the Harley lot at $16,599, so you're probably looking at under $25,000 total cost of converting one into a Black Mustang.
The only question is, how do we get to Lithuania?
