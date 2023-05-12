Harley-Davidson Omen Is How a Heritage Looks After Some Breakout Transplants

We're used to having our custom Harley-Davidsons served as highly adorned dishes. The adornments usually come from aftermarket players, as the shops behind these builds try to make something entirely new while circumventing as much as possible Harley-Davidson supplied parts.
But what do you think about a Heritage modified not only with third-party elements, but also using bits that were taken from another Harley model? That's very uncommon in this world but, as it turns out, has pretty much the same effect as in the case of the other builds.
And here is the perfect example to prove that. Originally born as a 2012 Heritage, the two-wheeler fell into the hands of Polish custom garage Nine Hills and was turned into something that now wears the name Omen.
If you know the 2022 Heritage then you know the elements setting it apart are first and foremost its wheels wearing whitewall tires, the large fender that goes over the front one, the saddlebags at the rear, and the large amounts of chrome used all over.
Good luck finding any of that on the Omen. First up, the chrome has all but disappeared, replaced by a deep shade of black that spreads everywhere, including on the engine and all its accessories.
The saddlebags at the back have been removed, and so was the fender at the opposite end. Most importantly though, the tell-tale wheels are now replaced by hardware that doesn't usually belong on a Heritage.
They've been transplanted on the Omen from a Breakout, with the one at the back supported by a widened swingarm. The suspension system backing the wheels is of Breakout origin as well, and it seems to be working wonders for the stance of the custom ride.
These are not the only modifications made to the bike, of course. The fuel tank has been replaced with a much larger piece, and the custom seat is now sunk deeper into the frame. Up front a new headlight and low-set handlebar make all the visual difference.
The engine of the Heritage is the stock one, but it was bettered with the fitting of a new air filter of Harley make and an exhaust system sourced from Vance & Hines. Stopping power is ensured by new braking discs.
When presenting the Omen, Nine Hills asked "can a classic motorcycle, dripping with chrome, dressed in deep fenders and puffy saddlebags, be turned into a stylish, characterful drag?" It's up to each of us to determine the answer to that question, but if you ask me this custom is so far from the base bike you could easily mistake for anything but a Heritage.
Sadly, the Omen disappeared from sight shortly after it was shown a few years back. How much it cost to be transformed from the "quintessential American cruiser" into this thing is a mystery as well.
