Redesigned 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia QV Morphs Into Coupe GT Edition to Spite M4s, Too

The Italian luxury car manufacturer Alfa Romeo was happy to announce an incredible first quarter of 2023. In terms of sales, global registrations went up no less than 64% during the year's first three months.
Growth in the Middle East was simply astonishing – up 149% compared to the same period of 2022, while at home in Europe, the performance was not far off thanks to another triple-digit jump of no less than 136%, while the market share doubled around the region. Well, the results are not that surprising and are not necessarily due to the company's "solid strategic plan implemented rigorously and with a constant focus on quality."
Instead, Alfa Romeo fans worldwide finally have something else to choose from besides the eternal Giulia sedan and Stelvio luxury crossover SUV. That would be the all-new Tonale compact CUV, which has been rolling out around the world and recently completed the initial product push with the arrival of the Q4 Plug-In Hybrid version. Sure, we need not be mad at the older Giulia and Stelvio siblings, as the two were also renewed for the 2023 model year.
Regarding the Type 952 Alfa Romeo Giulia compact executive saloon, this was the third redesign (2023, 2020, and 2019 model years) since the car was introduced in the summer of 2015. And it might be the last one with traditional ICE power under the hood if we believe the rumor mill's confirmation from chief executive officer Jean-Philippe Imparato about the next iteration getting hybrid and all-electric power when it is time to switch generations.
But that is all in the real world. Meanwhile, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is thinking that there is still some fight left in the current iteration, especially the feisty Quadrifoglio versions. As such, if the regular 503-hp Giulia Quadrifoglio, the 513-hp Limited Racing, or the 533-hp GTA and GTAm editions are not enough, then perhaps it's time for a more profound change of the POV. And, no worries, some people are taking matters into their hands – or, rather, at the tip of the CGI brush, as is the case here.
So, meet A.C.G, the graphic designer tucked behind the a.c.g_design moniker on social media, who traditionally loves to redesign current and older models into novel things. For example, just recently, the pixel master reworked the BMW Nazca M12 supercar for the current era of humongous kidney grilles, the GR86 for feistier Toyota operations, or the Camaro into a proud Bumblebee, among many others. Anyway, the gist is that the CGI expert is not only content with subtle redesigns – he, more often than not, goes well beyond the CGI call of duty.
This was also the case with his wishful thinking 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Coupe GT Edition. The Italian thoroughbred is not only facelifted with styling cues taken from the novel Tonale looks treated more aggressively, but he also dropped a couple of the sedan's doors. And the remaining ones have gained a Lambo-style way of life that may or may not be to every Alfa fan's liking. As for the rest of the gloss black aerodynamic touches, those never hurt anyone – especially since they are digital, including that humongous rear wing. Well, all that could spite some BMW M4s, not just the M3 sedan, right?
