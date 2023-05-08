Here's a Fittingly Blown End to the Rolls-Royce Dawn 'Vert From Imagination Land

First introduced at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible luxury grand tourer with signature coach doors has lived an elegant and purposeful lifestyle until 2023. Not anymore, though.
This year, the ultra-luxury British automaker decided it was time to put the sunrise-like luxury car behind it, and the Wraith/Dawn era concluded without spilling the beans on a potential successor for the open-top model with all-electric power and the newly fashionable looks of the Spectre grand tourer. By the way, eight years is a short time to discuss brands like Rolls-Royce, but Dawn made the best of it while it was alive.
Just look at the sheer number of aftermarket transformations from some of the best tuning, customization, and personalization houses around the world. Indeed, the Rolls-Royce Dawn 'Vert (as some Americans love to call out to convertibles) has become a darling of the aftermarket realm. Alas, none of the real-world transformations could even come close to what the imaginative kingdom of digital car content creators had in store for it as they, too, wanted to say goodbye to the nameplate properly.
Well, 'properly' is a way of calling it. Others would start running amok, crying their undying outrage at the 'abomination' seen here from the CGI brush of famous London, UK-based rendering artist Al Yasid (aka al.yasid based on social media), who is currently on a European spree that was solely interrupted by a bonkers 1988 Toyota 4Runner that looks ready for either Pikes Peak or a reinterpretation of the 'Back to the Future franchise, or both! Anyway, it was too crazy not to embed it second below for our guilty viewing pleasure, so take it or leave it; either way is fine by us.
Back to the 'RLoLss Royce,' this Dawn is by no means any less crazy as it answers the author's quick question of "Why be classy when you can be a complete (and) utter bastard?" The visual replica is certainly not for the faint of heart, and it is both NSFW and not recommended to Puritans because of the final slide. But before you reach there for a burst of good, absolute laughter or undying hatred towards the creator, be sure to note all the crazy motorsport-dedicated changes, from the humongous blower perching through the long hood to the side pipes that would make even the Dodge Viper or Shelby Cobra utterly jealous, as well as the drag racing yellow Goodyears or the F1-style steering wheel!
Now that is what we call a proper send-off – either into the sunset or the kind of quarter-mile dragstrip times that would make both a Tesla Model S Plaid and 2023 Dodge Challenger Last Call SRT Demon 170 raise an eyebrow and take note of the crazy new Dawn kid on the prepped tarmac. Too bad it's just wishful thinking, right?
