Toyota Celica Zonda A60 Dream Might Be Even Cooler Than Iconic Widebody Supras

Current Toyota Supra fans might need to learn that it is in this nameplate's DNA to ensure its survival through various partnerships. True, the initial ones were internal - not external, like with the GR Supra.
So, maybe the chagrin against the fifth-generation Supra that was introduced in 2019 as part of Toyota's Gazoo Racing (GR) family of sports cars, alongside the GR86, GR Yaris, and GR Corolla, is not warranted. We know that many people do not like the fact that Toyota developed this iteration in partnership with BMW as maybe too many parts are shared with the G29 BMW Z4 roadster in addition to the platform. Or perhaps they are just upset because the GR Supra is not made at home in Japan but instead in Austria by Magna Steyr.
Anyway, the truth is that the Supra nameplate started from much less than the architecture of a luxury sports car. An initial couple of generations, the A40/A50, produced from 1978 to 1981, and the A60, made between 1981 and late 1985, were just a little more than longer and wider Toyota Celicas. Heck, the Japanese automaker even marketed the model as the Celica Supra until the A70 became a separate model in its own right! As such, are we surprised why people sometimes cannot separate them – both in real life and their dreams?
Speaking of the latter, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is always ready and willing to fulfill our wildest revelations – even the ones we did not know we had! And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of eloquent examples. First, right off the bat, Hugo Silva, the virtual artist better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media, is ready to express his love for old-school Toyotas once again, this time with an A60 Toyota Celica project. But, as it turns out, this is so much more than it first meets the eye.
At first sight, we are dealing with a simple widebody transformation in slammed CGI key. But take a closer look, and all the mad 1990s Group 5 'Special Production' memories swiftly come back – complete with hints that a Pagani Zonda was used in the virtual mix to achieve the desired effect. This restomod is pure awesomeness and probably quite impossible to replicate in real life. However, it is still marginally cooler than our second example – as bonkers as that one might also be.
This is because the next idea – featured in the YouTube video embedded below – belongs to the CGI expert known as hycade, who is a true guru of slammed and widebody modifications. Over time, he even had time to concoct a collection of Supras, and now he decided to present Stage 1 and 2 of his legacy Supra Mk4 kits right next to the current 'kid on the block,' the Mk5 GR Supra.
All three are wildly entertaining and perhaps even feasible – at least as diecast creations. But I would still take the stunning Toyota Celica Zona A60 home, if possible; thank you very much. After all, I secretly hope the author envisioned it with a 7.3-liter Mercedes-Benz M297 V12 and a seven-speed automated manual under the hood. What, I am just dreaming, remember?
Anyway, the truth is that the Supra nameplate started from much less than the architecture of a luxury sports car. An initial couple of generations, the A40/A50, produced from 1978 to 1981, and the A60, made between 1981 and late 1985, were just a little more than longer and wider Toyota Celicas. Heck, the Japanese automaker even marketed the model as the Celica Supra until the A70 became a separate model in its own right! As such, are we surprised why people sometimes cannot separate them – both in real life and their dreams?
Speaking of the latter, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is always ready and willing to fulfill our wildest revelations – even the ones we did not know we had! And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of eloquent examples. First, right off the bat, Hugo Silva, the virtual artist better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media, is ready to express his love for old-school Toyotas once again, this time with an A60 Toyota Celica project. But, as it turns out, this is so much more than it first meets the eye.
At first sight, we are dealing with a simple widebody transformation in slammed CGI key. But take a closer look, and all the mad 1990s Group 5 'Special Production' memories swiftly come back – complete with hints that a Pagani Zonda was used in the virtual mix to achieve the desired effect. This restomod is pure awesomeness and probably quite impossible to replicate in real life. However, it is still marginally cooler than our second example – as bonkers as that one might also be.
This is because the next idea – featured in the YouTube video embedded below – belongs to the CGI expert known as hycade, who is a true guru of slammed and widebody modifications. Over time, he even had time to concoct a collection of Supras, and now he decided to present Stage 1 and 2 of his legacy Supra Mk4 kits right next to the current 'kid on the block,' the Mk5 GR Supra.
All three are wildly entertaining and perhaps even feasible – at least as diecast creations. But I would still take the stunning Toyota Celica Zona A60 home, if possible; thank you very much. After all, I secretly hope the author envisioned it with a 7.3-liter Mercedes-Benz M297 V12 and a seven-speed automated manual under the hood. What, I am just dreaming, remember?