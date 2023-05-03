Next-Gen 2025 Chevy Silverado Sketches Get Thrown Into AI Blender, This Is the Result

Currently, General Motors has a lot of truck stuff on its mind. As such, the corner office head honchos need to do something about expanding the Ultium-based pickup sales after GMC's Hummer EV sold two (yes, that's the number 2!) units of the zero-emissions behemoth during the first quarter of the year.
Even though GM ended up with the second position for EV deliveries across America – behind Tesla and ahead of Ford, that is not necessarily a proud moment. For example, the Blue Oval rivals had trouble with a battery fire that forced them to halt the ultra-popular F-150 Lighting production. At the same time, the Ford Mustang Mach-E manufacturing was getting reorganized to increase capacity, introduce a new (LFP) battery chemistry, and reduce prices to fight the Tesla Model Y better.
Meanwhile, GM only sold more EVs because of its aging Bolt EV and Bolt EUV rather than mind-blowing Ultium deliveries. As for the ICE-powered truck sector, the company has set its sight on the heavy-duty roster with the recent introduction of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 and ZR2 Bison, plus the 2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X and AEV Edition that seek to be everything, everywhere, all at once – but especially when off the beaten path. And that is a good thing, right?
But across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, the dreams are going a little further into the future, circa 2025 model year – and they revolve around the next generation of the classic full-size Chevy Silverado pickup truck, rather than EVs or HDs. Well, at least that is the vision of Brian Mello, a YouTube vlogger dedicated to all things General Motors, who has recently asked the cool yet still imperfect AI to design a new Silverado, the fifth generation by its name, based on official Chevy CGI sketches from the General Motors Design Center.
We have already seen and commented on most of them, including the silver version enjoying a starry night, the green variant that looks as if the designer wanted to spring back the Square Body C/K trucks for a modern lease of life, or the Regular Cab version that felt ready for anything thanks to a highly modular body design. Interestingly, Mello, who isn't by any means a pixel master, has asked the hyped AI for some help and threw every GM Design Center's official sketch into the blender.
Believe it or not, the result is quite enticing – although far from perfect, as pointed out by the author himself. Well, at least the first version, which depicts a black 2025 Chevy Silverado that, could work out just as well both for ICE-powered models and the Silverado EV battery-powered sibling because the second one was a big miss when the YouTuber insisted on more OBS C/K styling cues and the AI got confused regarding its duties. Anyway, the question is simple: would you want this truck with GM's next-gen small-block V8s under the hood?
