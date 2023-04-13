2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 and Bison Are Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Sure, General Motors hasn't gone berserk at the local cinema and come up with a middle-aged woman that went on an insane adventure across multiple universes - and Michelle Yeoh doesn't drive them, either. But it's easy to get to the point.
Put simply, Chevrolet's latest double reveal, the first-ever Silverado HD ZR2 and Silverado HD ZR2 Bison, were made for towing, hauling, and fiercely tackling the trails. So, there you go: everything, everywhere, all at once! They're also a mouthful – just read Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 and Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 Bison aloud, then try to speed up the pace with every repetition!
Now, jokes aside, the heavy-duty trucks represent an essential step for Chevy – aka the proper, measured response to the popular Ford Tremor and Ram Power Wagon series. They are also equipped with race-proven tech from the off-road department, an OEM suspension lift kit, and DSSV dampers, among others, to paint the pretty picture of two mighty heavy-duty adventurer flagship pickup trucks.
They also seek to "build upon Silverado HD's already impressive roster of HD truck features to accomplish the toughest work with smart trailering tech and formidable powertrains." At the same time, the Silverado HD ZR2 Bison has "ultimate off-road capability, in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles." So, now, in addition to the Colorado and Silverado 1500 ZR2s, there's also an HD version to rule them all, while the Bison acts as the secret sauce to have the competition flabbergasted.
However, there are also a few catches. Most importantly, while there is a bit of leeway regarding customer choice with the standard 6.6-liter gas engine or the 6.6-liter Duramax turbo diesel, the Silverado HD ZR2 and HD ZR2 Bison are exclusively available in a 2500 Crew Cab configuration. The capabilities are also split among the engine types, with a best max payload for the Silverado HD ZR2 of 3,397 lbs. (1,541 kg) with the 401-hp V8 gas engine and a top trailering rating of 18.500 lbs. (8,391 kg) for the 470-hp Duramax.
Compared to Silverado HD 4WD models, the ZR2s feature the unique front grille of the series, new wheel opening moldings with integrated mudguards, a higher suspension setup (plus 1.5 inches or 38 mm), Multimatic DSSV dampers, bigger skid plates, a rear e-locker, and 18-inch alloy wheels shod in 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires. Meanwhile, the Bison has unique 18-inch AEV wheels, bespoke front and rear bumpers, and even more underbody skid plates made of stamped steel.
New to the Silverado HD ZR2 and Bison models is also a fresh Off-Road mode developed based on the experience gained with the smaller Colorado and Silverado 1500 ZR2s. It features various calibrations but also "alters throttle progression and transmission shifts, and the locking rear axle does not have a speed limitation." Production will start later this summer at General Motors' Flint Assembly factory in Michigan, and pricing details will arrive closer to the market debut scheduled for the third quarter of the year.
