Sketchy Buick Roadmaster EV Woodie Estate Feels Like a Perfect Caddy Celestiq Mate

Let us face it. North American automakers, especially, have abandoned the passenger car sector almost entirely because of growing profits and hype from the crossover, SUV, and truck segments. But some people still feel that something can be done to change that, even if only virtually.
Stellantis, for example, is about to end production of ICE-powered models like the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger sedans, as well as the Challenger pony/muscle car. The Blue Oval rival has already shrunk the passenger car party to just the eternal Ford Mustang pony and muscle car icon – which is at least getting a new lease of life via the S650 seventh-generation 2024 model year.
General Motors is trying to keep the banner up with stuff like the Camaro and Corvette sports cars, the mid-size Chevy Malibu, or the abundance of Cadillac sedans – the CT4 and CT5 series, plus the all-new, first-ever ultra-luxury Celestiq zero-emissions flagship. But is that enough? Not at all, some might say. Mainly since Buick, for example, is only preoccupied with the crossover SUV lifestyle in America – by way of the Encore, Encore GX, Envision, and Enclave nameplates plus their related Avenir and Sport Touring lines.
And that makes people decidedly itchy and sometimes ready to take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brush, as is the case here with Jordan Rubinstein-Towler, the automotive designer tucked behind the jrubinsteintowler alias on social media, who has paused his long-running coupe Honda Integra series to imagine a Buick-focused revival project.
For now, sadly, it's just at sketch level, even if it carries a resounding name – Roadmaster. The full-size line of cars was produced by Buick, in the real world, between 1936 and 1942, from 1946 until 1958, and then again from 1991 to 1996. While this is merely wishful thinking, the fourth reinvention would see the Buick Roadmaster adhere to the EV revolution's current precepts and take pride in the lineage with a woodie-like neo-retro appearance once again embarking on the Buick Roadmaster Estate station wagon journey.
Of course, the channel's fans immediately drew comparisons with the Cadillac Celestiq and even said it "looks too much like" it. But that is potentially an excellent thing because GM really needs to give people more options based on Celestiq's GM BEV3 skateboard electric vehicle platform – which is currently in use only on the Caddy Lyriq crossover SUV. From there, the carmaker jumps off the luxury bandwagon into the Chevy Blazer EV, Equinox EV, and Honda Prologue or Acura ZDX mainstream field. As such, a near-premium Buick Roadmaster EV would most likely fit right in between all of them!
General Motors is trying to keep the banner up with stuff like the Camaro and Corvette sports cars, the mid-size Chevy Malibu, or the abundance of Cadillac sedans – the CT4 and CT5 series, plus the all-new, first-ever ultra-luxury Celestiq zero-emissions flagship. But is that enough? Not at all, some might say. Mainly since Buick, for example, is only preoccupied with the crossover SUV lifestyle in America – by way of the Encore, Encore GX, Envision, and Enclave nameplates plus their related Avenir and Sport Touring lines.
And that makes people decidedly itchy and sometimes ready to take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brush, as is the case here with Jordan Rubinstein-Towler, the automotive designer tucked behind the jrubinsteintowler alias on social media, who has paused his long-running coupe Honda Integra series to imagine a Buick-focused revival project.
For now, sadly, it's just at sketch level, even if it carries a resounding name – Roadmaster. The full-size line of cars was produced by Buick, in the real world, between 1936 and 1942, from 1946 until 1958, and then again from 1991 to 1996. While this is merely wishful thinking, the fourth reinvention would see the Buick Roadmaster adhere to the EV revolution's current precepts and take pride in the lineage with a woodie-like neo-retro appearance once again embarking on the Buick Roadmaster Estate station wagon journey.
Of course, the channel's fans immediately drew comparisons with the Cadillac Celestiq and even said it "looks too much like" it. But that is potentially an excellent thing because GM really needs to give people more options based on Celestiq's GM BEV3 skateboard electric vehicle platform – which is currently in use only on the Caddy Lyriq crossover SUV. From there, the carmaker jumps off the luxury bandwagon into the Chevy Blazer EV, Equinox EV, and Honda Prologue or Acura ZDX mainstream field. As such, a near-premium Buick Roadmaster EV would most likely fit right in between all of them!