This Is Probably What the All-New 2024 Mercedes-AMG E 63 Will Look Like

With the all-new E-Class out of the way, subsequent to last week's grand unveiling, Mercedes can now concentrate on the AMG flavors. The sportier models are understood to be due later this year, and we pretty much know what to expect in terms of visuals.
Instead of the rather sexy standard grille with horizontal slats on the normal Benz models, the next-gen Mercedes-AMG E 63 will feature the Panamericana piece with vertical bars. A sportier front bumper will be on deck, too, likely with more oversized central and side air intakes. Further back, it will sport beefier side skirts, a vented rear bumper, a trunk lid spoiler, and a sportier diffuser with cutouts for the four exhaust tips.
The AMG logos will decorate the exterior of the three-pointed star's BMW M5 rival, which will also sit on exclusive wheels. The cabin will likely get a pair of sporty seats for the driver and front occupant, with integrated headrests and more side bolstering. Look for dedicated load and sub-menus in the infotainment screen and digital dials, as well as bespoke upholstery and additional tweaks to set it apart from the regular versions of the latest-gen E-Class.
Mercedes-AMG's engineers will concentrate their efforts on the chassis, which will be refined. The car will be slightly stiffer than the regular variants for quicker cornering and will stop faster, too, thanks to the uprated brakes. One thing that it will lack, compared to its predecessor anyway, is a sonorous V8 under the hood. The reason is the brand's downsizing plan to cut carbon dioxide emissions. Thus, the upcoming E 63 won't give you tinnitus, but despite packing a smaller unit, it will be quicker than ever.
It has been reported that it will use a 3.0-liter straight-six with forced induction backed up by an electric motor said to be fed by a 4.8 kWh battery. If it turns out to be correct, then you can expect more than 700 horsepower produced by the hybrid powertrain at a hard push of the right pedal and perhaps 1,200 Nm of torque or 884 pound-feet. A 603 hp 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 powers the previous E 63 and can do the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.4 seconds. We reckon the new one will be one or two-tenths faster, and it will probably tap out at over 186 mph (300 kph) with the AMG Driver's Pack.
Fueled by the presentation of the new-gen E-Class, Kolesa has taken a shot at trying to imagine how the new E 63 will look. Their renderings are very realistic, and for the most part, the real thing should be similar. So, are you excited about it, or would you rather have its V8-powered predecessor instead?
