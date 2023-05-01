2026 Toyota GR Supra Mk6 Hits a Rendering Sweet Spot With Rumors of PHEV Greatness

Just recently, the rumor mill has gone a little berserk with hints from Toyota's new boss that the company's Gazoo Racing lineup could grow in the near future with more GR sports cars.
An expansion of the flagship Gazoo Racing lineup – currently comprised of the affordable GR86, the GR Corolla Hot Hatch, the global GR Supra (Mk5), and the bonkers little GR Yaris – would be like celestial mana for Toyota enthusiasts, for sure. But the Japanese automaker is also stretching the fabrics of reality with its incredible roster of novelties as of late.
Take North America as a general example and the US market as a focused pattern, where the roster is brimming with novelties. Like the return of the 2023 Crown to pave the crossover-sedan way, the arrival of the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' including in Prius Prime PHEV form, the switch from the little C-HR to the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, the impending arrival of the 2024 Grand Highlander, or the upcoming introduction of the best-seller, aka the 2024 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck, including as a more adventurous Trailhunter adventurer, not just as a TRD Pro i-Force Max hybrid hero, among others!
And many more popular nameplates need attention, including the long-awaited 2024 Toyota 4Runner rugged SUV sibling, for that matter. So, how does the expansion of the GR series roster fit in with the overall strategy if the current models do not get their chance to shine all over again? And, remembering that the fifth-generation GR Supra (twinned with the G29 BMW Z4 roadster and also built in Austria by Magna Steyr) has been around since 2019, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has decided to take matters into their hands – or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brush.
So, the Halo oto channel on YouTube usually provides fresh automotive info that is corroborated with their virtual designs; now, there is a new CGI take on Toyota's next GR Supra. By the way, as always, do take all this with a healthy dose of salt, at least until there is official confirmation from the Japanese automaker. In the meantime, the information provided seems quite enticing – even if the CGI 2026 GR Supra Mk6 may or may not be everyone's cup of tea.
Most importantly, the channel's host discusses new rumors that claim the next generation will not be fully electric but rather keep the inline-six gasoline ending and potentially make it a hybrid or even a plug-in hybrid electrified hero! That makes us wonder if Toyota will also keep the BMW partnership or just buy the Bavarian mill and decide to go back to manufacturing the GR Supra all on its own. So, what do you think will happen with the successor?
