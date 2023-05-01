This Google Maps Alternative Just Received a Must-Have Parking Feature

In theory, finding a worthy Google Maps alternative isn’t by any means difficult. In practice, the whole thing is quite a challenge, especially because each app has its own shortcomings.
As I said not a long time ago, MAPS.ME is one of the best navigation apps currently out there, especially as it comes with a solid mix of essential navigation capabilities and extras to enhance route guidance.
The latest version of the iOS app introduces additional features, including support for saving the parking location.
If you’ve been using Google Maps, Waze, or Apple Maps on more than one occasion, you probably know already that such options have been around for a while in navigation apps. All these apps automatically remember where you parked, so the location is then highlighted on the map. Google Maps and Apple Maps can also provide walking directions to the car’s location.
MAPS.ME version 14.6.0 includes an option to save your parking spot, too, as well as support for switching the map styles in the layers flow.
The rest of the changelog includes options for improving the social component of the application. Users can now add their friends to MAPS.ME and configure a profile photo. Once the profile is configured, you can also share your location with friends, letting them track you in real time as you navigate to a destination.
This update is live right now on the App Store.
MAPS.ME is getting new features at a much faster pace these days, as the most recent updates included significant improvements for the general experience with the app. The previous update, for example, brought new maps and an updated route building design.
The service uses OpenStreetMap data, so its maps should generally be up-to-date, given they are maintained by the OSM community. At the same time, MAPS.ME also excels in terms of offline maps, once again, thanks to the accurate maps it comes with. In addition to driving, it also supports walking and cycling navigation.
In the meantime, Apple Maps, Google Maps, and Waze continue dominating iPhone navigation space. Apple Maps is the native offering, whereas Google Maps and Waze are the preferred alternatives thanks to CarPlay integration and exclusive features such as satellite navigation and incident reporting.
Apple is trying to reduce the likelihood of users jumping ship by adding new capabilities to Apple Maps. The application has already been updated with Waze-inspired traffic reports, but on the other hand, essential features such as offline maps and satellite navigation are still missing. The company is working around the clock on updating the platform with fresh maps and a detailed city experience, though the rollout still takes place at a very slow pace, even in the largest markets across the world.
