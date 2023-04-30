Sketchy Mercedes-Benz Coupe Ideation Feels Open to Shaming AMG ONE With Its Beauty

So far, this spring has been great for Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts, frankly. Of course, you need to have a lot of money to join the three-pointed-star club, as evidenced by some of the latest MSRP quotations.
Since Lady Winter decided to abandon its grasp on various regions, including North America, US fans have seen the pricing details for the new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, which is asking Maybach S-Class money, for example. The quotations were also revealed for the $78k EQE SUV, the compact GLC and GLC Coupe, or the downsized Mercedes-AMG C 43 sedan with a 2.0-liter hand-built four-pot and a Formula 1-inspired electrified turbocharger.
Naturally, all eyes are on the all-new, sixth-generation 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class executive sedan. However, that one has only been revealed with the first images and technical details, not the pricing. Alas, sometimes money is way less important than style. Usually, that happens when you have too much of the former and not enough of the latter.
And believe it or not, the classic 'priceless' Mastercard ad fits right within the confines of the real world and across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. But there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of eloquent examples – one on point with our Mercedes-Benz discussion and another as the potentially perfect CGI Americana alternative.
First up, Murad Baste, a Barcelona, Spain-based Exterior Transportation Designer known as bast_m on social media, has CGI-imagined the perfect Mercedes-Benz Coupe that could easily shame the Mercedes-AMG GT and SL series, and even the mighty ONE, with its innovative technical ideas. Sure, these are just ideation sketches, so it is not that hard to place them within the realm of wishful thinking.
And the initial design showcasing the hypothetical Mercedes-Benz Coupe with an enclosed cabin is nothing unusual – even if it has sleek, futuristic styling and classic two-door sports car proportions with a longer-than-life front hood and a recessed cockpit. But then the author followed up on the enclosed Coupe sketches with a trio of open-cockpit drawings showing the long hood and a two-way swiveling door style to allow access into the cabin in a much cleverer way.
Now that's imagination at its finest, right? No worries, the second example will double on that premise. So, here is also the commissioned CGI work by automotive concept designer joshhdesigns, who created Project Streamline for anyone fancying a retro-styled futuristic coupe concept which even has its matching trailer to make sure it would hypothetically reach all automotive events unscathed. Now, which one is your digital favorite – the sketchy Mercedes Coupe or the Americana-style Hot Rod prototype?
