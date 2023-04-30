Hyundai Elantra N Wagon Ignores the Facelift, Gets Rendered as the Average Car Guy's Daily

There is a fresh car in Hyundai N's portfolio, and that's the facelifted Elantra N that was showcased earlier this month at Shanghai, over in the People's Republic. For now, it is in the local spec, but it does offer a glimpse of the model that will cross the ocean later this year to arrive in the New World.
Featuring more modern looks, the updated Elantra N is prettier than the outgoing iteration. It has a new grille with a full-width light bar above it, a larger central air intake, and new side vents in the bumper. The headlamps are slimmer, and there is a new bumper and diffuser combo at the opposite end. Elantra and N logos bedeck the trunk lid that still has a large wing on top of it. Elsewhere, it's the same red trim on the lower sections of the body, albeit with fresh styling.
Another novelty is the wheel set, which kind of looks like something made by Alfa Romeo. We wouldn't complain about the design, as it does fit the car's styling. It would help if you did not ask about the engine because the Korean auto marque has yet to detail it. But it is likely the same mill powering the current Elantra N. The turbo-four, with a 2.0-liter displacement, is good for 276 hp (280 ps/206 kW) and kicks out 289 lb-ft (392 Nm) of torque. Everything is channeled to the front wheels through a six-speed manual or dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission. The two-pedal version of the sporty compact model is half a second quicker than the one fitted with a stick shift, taking 5.3-sec to hit 62 mph (100 kph). Both tap out at 155 mph (250 kph).
As everyone and their pet know, Hyundai is offering the Elantra N in a single body style, a four-door sedan. The model, known as the Avante in its home market or the i30 Sedan Down Under, was sketched by the company's design guru Luc Donckerwolke, who has some famous vehicles under his belt, like the Lamborghini Gallardo and Murcielago, Audi R8, and Bentley Flying Spur. In theory, Hyundai could develop a second body style version of the latest Elantra, but since compact wagons are not precisely popular anymore, they won't launch one. But a five-door variant of the Elantra N recently graced the digital realm, bearing jlord8's signature. Strangely, it does not build on the facelift, as it was based on the previous iteration instead. But even so, it is an exciting proposal that would be a welcome addition to the average family to use daily. The question is, would you buy a five-door version of the Elantra N if Hyundai gave it a go?
