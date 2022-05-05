autoevolution
Tuned Audi A3 Drag Races Hyundai Elantra N, Both Are Pretty Quick

5 May 2022, 14:06 UTC ·
For the 2016 model year, the range-topping A3 came with a six-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission connected to a 2.0-liter TFSI four-cylinder turbo and quattro all-wheel drive. This particular example of the breed is a little bit different in the sense that it flexes a stage 1 tune.
Originally priced at $32,900 before taxes, the A3 2.0T quattro develops 220 horsepower between 4,500 and 6,200 revolutions per minute and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) from 1,600 all the way to 4,400 revolutions per minute. With the aforementioned software tune, this car makes 285 ponies and 330 pound-feet (447 Nm), which is pretty good for a snazzy compact sedan.

On the other lane of the runway, a Hyundai itches for a quarter-mile showdown. The sportiest Elantra ever produced by the South Korean automaker, the N takes its name from the Namyang research & development center. It’s necessary to remember that former head of vehicle testing and high-performance development Albert Biermann, now executive technical advisor, spent 31 years at BMW. During his tenure in Munich, he also headed BMW M. What follows after M? That’s not a coincidence, isn’t it?

As the headline implies, the Elantra N in the featured clip is rocking the optional dual-clutch transmission. In the so-called N Grin Shift mode, which is exclusive to the DCT, the powertrain control unit squeezes out a few more ponies by upping the boost pressure. On full song, therefore, the 2.0-liter T-GDi engine cranks out 286 instead of 276 horsepower. Torque isn’t too shabby either, peaking at 289 pound-feet (392 Nm) at 2,100 rpm.

Tipping the scales at 3,296 pounds (1,495 kilograms) compared to 3,186 pounds (1,445 kilograms) for the standard manual, the Elantra N DCT is very close to the curb weight of the A3. Which of these cars will eat the other’s dust in a straight line? Well, you’ll have to press play to find out…

