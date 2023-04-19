China's Facelifted Hyundai Elantra N Previews America's 2024 Model Due Later This Year

Hyundai has taken the Shanghai Auto Show by storm with several premieres, including the facelifted Elantra N. Following in the footsteps of the regular versions, the sporty sedan will start arriving at dealers worldwide, including North America, under different names later this year.
Looking more mature than ever, the 2024 Hyundai Elantra N has an entirely new face inspired by some of the company's modern vehicles. A full-width light bar decorates the grille's upper section, which became smaller. The lower grille is bigger than before, and the side intakes are new. The same goes for the slimmer headlamps that protrude less into the front fenders.
Changes out back are more discreet but still comprise the bumper and diffuser. The large wing still decorates the trunk lid, which now says Elantra in the middle, next to the N emblem on the right side, and below the corporate logo. The signature red trim on the lower parts of the body was revised for the mid-cycle refresh and the car on display at the Chinese automotive event rides on new wheels that send Alfa Romeo vibes and sport N-branded center caps.
One thing that they haven't mentioned at all is the powertrain of the 2024 Hyundai Elantra N. Nevertheless, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder unit likely carries over from the previous iteration of the car. The engine produces 276 hp (280 ps/206 kW) and 289 lb-ft (392 Nm) of torque in the current model, directing everything to the front wheels through a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. With the latter, the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) takes 5.3 seconds, and the three-pedal version is half a second slower. The maximum speed stands at 155 mph (250 kph) in both.
In addition to the facelifted Elantra N, Hyundai has also pulled the wraps off a brand-new compact crossover destined for China. Named the Mufasa, it also sits under the spotlight at the Shanghai Auto Show. It sports the company's typical design inside and out, and it is 4,475 mm (176.2 in) long, 1,850 mm (72.8 in) wide, and 1,665 mm (65.6 in) tall, with a 2,680 mm (105.5 in) long wheelbase. This makes it slightly shorter, narrower, and taller than the latest-gen Hyundai Tucson, sharing the same wheelbase length. Hyundai says the cargo capacity is “best-in-class” at 450 liters (15.9 cu-ft).
Some of the highlights of the Mufasa include the 12.3-inch dual-screen setup, air purification system, wireless charging pad, electric tailgate, Bluetooth key, and a whole bunch of safety gear. From the forward collision-avoidance assist with junction turning to the blind spot collision-avoidance assist, highway driving assist, and navigation-based smart cruise control, everything is included. Power-wise, Hyundai's brand-new crossover destined for the People's Republic solely is offered with a single engine. The 2.0-liter gasoline burner develops 158 hp (160 ps/118 kW) and 142 lb-ft (193 Nm) of torque.
Hyundai will open the order books for the Mufasa in China in the first half of the year, with deliveries expected to kick off shortly after. No pricing details were announced at the time of writing. As for the facelifted Elantra N, it will launch in the second half of the year in the Asian country, and it is likely that by the time it hits dealers in the United States, it will be a 2024 model.
