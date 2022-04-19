Forget the Ugly Face, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Has Enough Kick To Make VW's GLI Whimper

The sedan might not be the hottest car segment in the auto market, but the compact sports sedan still gathers a tidy following in these challenging times. South Korean automaker’s 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is an excellent choice in a segment dominated by seasoned contenders such as VW’s GLI, Subaru WRX, Honda Civic Si, and the new Toyota GR Corolla.
Ironically, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N still faces tough competition from in-house contenders, including the Hyundai Kona N and the Veloster N (share the same powerplant).
The new Elantra N might come with the same 2-liter turbocharged engine from the gutsy Veloster N, but it’s a whole new animal.
Simply put, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N comes with everything good in the hatchback Veloster N but with an arguably fresher styling and more power.
With a starting price of $33,195, the Hyundai Elantra N adds a new layer of desirability if you can get over its front fascia.
It comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission with the 8-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission as a $1,500 option. As Matt Farah of TheSmoking Tire notes, you’ll have to buy the automatic variant if you want to get the sunroof.
Under the hood, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N comes with the same turbocharged 2-liter 4-cylinder engine in the Veloster N that makes 275 hp but now amped to an impressive 286-hp at 6,000 RPM and 289 lb-ft (392 Nm) of torque at 2,100 RPM.
That alone puts it above VW’s Jetta GLI when it comes to power, thanks to what the automaker calls the N Grin Shift.
The automatic variant weighs 100 pounds more than the manual version at 3,300 pounds.
The automatic variant will do 0 to 60 mph in 4.8-seconds, while the manual variant will do the same in 5.3-seconds. Both versions have a top speed of 155 mph.
Curious how it performs behind the wheel? Check out Matt Farah and Zack Klapman of TheSmoking Tire's canyon drive review in the video below.
