Hyundai Kona N Is No Dragster in Disguise, but It Won't Embarrass Itself Either

In addition to its low-riding sporty models, Hyundai’s N Division has also launched a hot version of the Kona, because that’s where some of the money is these days.
Aptly named the Hyundai Kona N, it promises the best of two worlds, namely a high driving position, and decent space inside, and rather impressive performance for what is still a small crossover.
Helping it hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.5 seconds, and 149 mph (240 kph) flat-out, is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The turbocharged lump kicks out 276 hp (280 ps / 206 kW) and 289 lb-ft (392 Nm) of torque, which can be increased to 286 hp (290 ps / 213 kW) temporarily via the N Grin Shift function that maximizes performance for 20 seconds.
A performance-focused dual-clutch automatic transmission, with eight gears, is responsible for handling the thrust, whereas the stopping power comes from the high-performance brakes. This model also features an electronic limited-slip differential, variable exhaust system, and instantly-recognizable looks, thanks to the unique grille, fender flares, beefed-up side skirts, aggressive diffuser, big wing mounted on the roof, large tailpipes, dedicated wheels, and contrasting accents.
Now that we have reminded ourselves what the Hyundai Kona N, priced from $34,200 in the United States before the $1,225 destination charge, is all about, let’s move on to the reason behind this story, which is a green example that was spotted doing its thing at the Orlando Speed World Dragway, in Florida. The vehicle was filmed in action, doing rather good considering that it is not exactly a dragster in disguise.
But can you actually guess how quick it is down the quarter mile just by looking at the specs that we mentioned above? Regardless if that is a yes or a no, you are about to find out.
