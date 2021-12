2022 Hyundai Kona N Allowed U.S. Entry, Costs More Than the Palisade Flagship SUV

SUV

Offered in a single trim level, the 2022 Hyundai Kona N is priced at $34,200, before the 1,225 destination and handling charge. This makes it a bit more affordable than the 261 hp Tucson Plug-in Hybrid, and pricier than the 226 hp Santa Fe Hybrid, and even the Palisade eight-seater, which is accompanied by a $33,150 MSRP.Power is supplied by the same engine as the one used in the international variants , namely a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit. The output and torque are identical at 276 hp (280 ps / 206) and 289 lb-ft (392 Nm), the Korean automaker states, and it is directed to the front wheels through a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission and electronic limited-slip differential.When using the launch control feature, because the 2022 Kona N has one, the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is dealt with in 5.5 seconds. The N Grin Control System allows those holding the wheel to choose between five driving modes, the Eco, Normal, Sport, N, and Custom, and like the international variant, it boasts the N Grin Shift mode, which boosts the peak output to 286 hp (290 ps / 213 kW) for 20 seconds. The N Track Sense monitors the inputs, improving high-speed cornering when sensing aggressive driving, and the N Power Shift further enhances the dynamics.Sporting beefier brakes, and stiffer suspension over the normal Kona lineup, the 2022 Kona N has bespoke looks on the outside, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Drivers are assisted on the go by a selection of safety systems, such as the forward collision-avoidance assist, lane following assist, lane keeping assist, high beam assist, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance alert, safe exit warning, and driver attention warning.