2022 Hyundai Kona N Allowed U.S. Entry, Costs More Than the Palisade Flagship SUV

Hyundai has spruced up its crossover family in the United States by launching the Kona N. The sporty model officially went through customs and is on its way to dealers across the nation.
Offered in a single trim level, the 2022 Hyundai Kona N is priced at $34,200, before the 1,225 destination and handling charge. This makes it a bit more affordable than the 261 hp Tucson Plug-in Hybrid, and pricier than the 226 hp Santa Fe Hybrid, and even the Palisade eight-seater SUV, which is accompanied by a $33,150 MSRP.
Power is supplied by the same engine as the one used in the international variants, namely a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit. The output and torque are identical at 276 hp (280 ps / 206 kW) and 289 lb-ft (392 Nm), the Korean automaker states, and it is directed to the front wheels through a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission and electronic limited-slip differential.
When using the launch control feature, because the 2022 Kona N has one, the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is dealt with in 5.5 seconds. The N Grin Control System allows those holding the wheel to choose between five driving modes, the Eco, Normal, Sport, N, and Custom, and like the international variant, it boasts the N Grin Shift mode, which boosts the peak output to 286 hp (290 ps / 213 kW) for 20 seconds. The N Track Sense monitors the inputs, improving high-speed cornering when sensing aggressive driving, and the N Power Shift further enhances the dynamics.
Sporting beefier brakes, and stiffer suspension over the normal Kona lineup, the 2022 Kona N has bespoke looks on the outside, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Drivers are assisted on the go by a selection of safety systems, such as the forward collision-avoidance assist, lane following assist, lane keeping assist, high beam assist, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance alert, safe exit warning, and driver attention warning.
