2023 Hyundai Accent Unofficially Hits Sixth Iteration, Looks Like a Baby Elantra

Back in the day, Hyundai was seen as a sensible South Korean automaker that produced adequate if bland models that were quite affordable. Today, there is just one single reminder of the era left in the U.S. lineup.
Hyundai and Kia represent a stark contrast to most automakers out there that have fallen in love with the “evolution, not revolution” ethos. The South Korean carmakers are not afraid to innovate, both technologically and from the design standpoint. As such, they have one of the freshest brand images out there.
Let us take Hyundai’s U.S model range, for example. It consists of very cool SUVs – from the Nexo Fuel Cell right down to the urban-compact Venue. There are also rising stars like the Santa Cruz unibody compact pickup truck. Or an entire roster of dependable yet feisty-looking sedans. Oh, and let us not forget about the cutesy Veloster N or the sustainable Ioniqs.
But there is one remnant of the times when no one would have dared to call a Hyundai alluring. The 2022 Accent subcompact sedan has a starting MSRP of just $16,645, comes with 120 hp, and has the styling of something that does not belong in the 21st century... Luckily, some people would love to do something about its boring design.
Until Hyundai decides to align the sixth-generation Accent (also known as the Dodge Attitude in Mexico or Hyundai Solaris in Russia) with the rest of the sedan pack, here is an unofficial take on the matter. Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has used the local market Solaris as the base for the CGI transformation. That is only natural.
Fortunately, the pixel master has created something that internationally speaks the latest Hyundai design language. And even dared to attempt a possible step forward into the audacious territory of split headlights. Nothing too fancy, although it is still not something that may be everyone’s cup of tea – as revealed by user comments.
However, we feel it helps set apart the unofficial Accent from the other two cool sedans – the larger seventh-generation Elantra and eighth-generation Sonata...
