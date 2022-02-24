Spooky Kia Telluride With “Shadow Line” Treatment Hunkers Down on Custom Wheels

There’s a lot to like about the mid-size Kia Telluride. It’s the carmaker’s largest vehicle ever produced in the United States (at the KMMG West Point plant in Georgia), and since its debut in 2019, it has subsequently won several awards simply by offering great value for money, not to mention a mature and elegant exterior to go with a well-built interior and impressive active safety tech.
The production version of the Telluride first got in front of the American public at NAIAS in 2019 and has since enjoyed plenty of success in what is undoubtedly a competitive segment. Last year, 93,705 Telluride units were moved, as per Car Sales Base. Not quite Toyota Highlander/Ford Explorer level, but still a strong outing.
Before we get to this rendering, I should point out that Kia understood from the get-go what U.S. buyers appreciate when it comes to mid-size SUVs, having analyzed all the available design packages one might order on various rivals. It was clear that Americans love darkened design cues, whether it’s tinted windows, black wheels or gloss black mirrors and badges.
It’s why the Telluride Nightfall Edition was unveiled, with its wide range of “stealth black elements” – such as the radiator grille, unique 20-inch wheels, body color door handles, plus black roof rails, skid plates and badges.
Even the Kia badge on the front grille was black, although the carmaker changed that once the 2022 Telluride Nightfall Edition was introduced, featuring a brand-new badge, one that didn’t get the “stealth” treatment.
As for the rendering, Kelsonik took the previous model-year Telluride and gave it the ‘Shadow Line’ treatment, meaning various black elements (just like on the real Nightfall Edition), but also large custom wheels and a lowered suspension.
Add them all together and you get a more menacing-looking people hauler with borderline premium looks.
