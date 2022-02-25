Bare Carbon Lambo Countach LPI 800-4 Takes a Digital Step Towards Immortality

Marcello Gandini’s original Lamborghini Countach came to life both as an expression of the 1970s high-performance automotive culture and as a successor to a true icon (Miura). Now, half a century later, it also has a new OEM lease of life.
Dubbed the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, the second-generation limited-edition mid-engine hybrid supercar is just a spiritual successor to the OG legend. It properly celebrates the epic status of its predecessor some 50 years later, complete with vintage styling and up-to-snuff technology.
The latter is modeled after the Sián FKP 37, Lambo’s first-ever electrified model. Both have the same carbon-fiber monocoque construction along with a mild-hybrid powertrain. It consists of a slightly underrated (803 hp total instead of 808 hp) setup based on the naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine and a small 48-volt electric motor tucked inside the seven-speed transmission.
The energy is not even kept inside a regular Li-Ion battery and instead, Lambo opted for a supercapacitor to store the electrons from the regenerative braking system. In total, just 112 units will be produced (and are already sold out), a reference to OG Countach’s internal designation LP 112. However, this makes the Countach LPI 800-4 a little more widely available than its Sián FKP 37 electrified sibling.
So, perhaps some of the affluent owners of the reinvented Countach might think there are 111 other examples too many. But it should be no problem when trying to stand out in an LPI 800-4 crowd if someone decides to use a certain virtual project as the template for aftermarket customization.
Hugo Silva, the pixel master better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media, takes Lambo's reinvented Countach into aftermarket posterity with a full carbon fiber twist. “Naked” and with carbon fiber fully visible across the entire body, this digital LPI 800-4 is now definitely unique. And not just when compared to its brethren...
