2022 Hyundai Elantra N Arrives in Australia As the i30 N Sedan

Hyundai’s N Division has announced the pricing and specifications for the 2022 i30 N Sedan in Australia, which is known as the Elantra N and Avante N in other markets.
Powered by a 206 kW (280 ps / 276 hp) and 392 Nm (289 lb-ft) of torque 2.0-liter four-pot, mated to an eight-speed DCT and electronic limited-slip differential, or a six-speed manual transmission, the front-wheel drive sporty compact sedan is on sale now, with an MLP (manufacturer’s list price) of AU$49,000 (equaling to US$34,922). From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), it needs 5.3 seconds with the DCT and 5.8 seconds with the stick shift. Top speed is capped at 250 kph (155 mph).
Some of the car’s highlights comprise the Aussie-tuned Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS), uprated brakes, with 355-mm (14-in) front discs, 19-inch alloy wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires, and muscular looks, with redesigned front and rear bumpers, trunk-mounted wing, and LED lighting at both ends. Customers will have to choose between seven exterior colors, including the Polar White, Performance Blue, Cyber Grey, Fluid Metal, Intense Blue, Phantom Black, and Fiery Red.
Opening the door will reveal the sportier-looking cockpit, with N-themed accents, and front seats that feature extra side bolstering. Alloy sports pedals, leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory setting, dual-zone climate control, and wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones are included. Two screens, with a 10.25-inch diagonal each, for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, are on deck too, alongside the Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, digital radio, sat-nav, and Bose premium audio.
The Korean company’s SmartSense suite of driver assistance gear is standard, bringing the rear blind-spot collision avoidance assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, parking distance warning, reversing camera, tire pressure monitoring system, and driver attention warning.
