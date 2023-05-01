2024 Toyota Tacoma Showcase Trick Has All Cab and Bed Sizes Lined for Identification

Toyota has been rolling like a true champ across the North American market as of late. And they're far from over as fans and specialists eagerly await the arrival of the fourth-generation Tacoma mid-size pickup truck.
While 2022 may have been Honda's year as far as Asian automakers' presence in the United States automotive market is concerned, 2023 will surely get remembered as Toyota's measured response. And they have about everything for everyone, from the S235 Toyota Crown sedan-CUV to the family-oriented three-row 2024 Grand Highlander and from the 2023 Prius plus Prius Prime to the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid that filled the gap left by the C-HR's retirement.
Of course, the truck area is also being addressed, as everyone and their mother is on their toes or high heels waiting for the Japanese automaker to stop messing around the 'Taco Tuesday' dates and finally introduce the 2024 Tacoma, the fourth by its name. The new iteration of the best-selling mid-size truck will likely be the brand's most crucial reveal this year, at least regarding the teaser campaign's length and size. But, of course, some people are more eager than others to have all the secrets spilled out into the open – even if only virtually.
As such, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has been massively interested in unofficially portraying the 2024 Tacoma from all angles, shapes, and sizes. Do take all this with the proverbial grain of salt, but here are also the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube continuing to imagine the hypothetical looks of fourth-gen workhorse and adventure partner. At the same time, some people might think that after so many teasers – with i-Hybrid Max and Trailhunter hype – plus even more CGIs, there is nothing left to talk about – both inside and out.
But they would be wrong, as the channel's resident pixel master has now come up with all the other body styles and bed lengths since both the teasers and digital reveals only focused on the most popular Double Cab with a five-foot (152.4 cm) bed size. By the way, in real life, the current 2023 Tacoma is only also available with an Access Cab and a six-foot (182.9 cm) bed size. Still, here in the parallel universe of CGI dreams, the 2024 model year is also getting Regular, King, or Single Cab models, plus short and long bed modes in addition to Access and Crew Cabs with their corresponding bed sizes.
That greater hypothetical choice would surely make its competitors seem outsized and outsmarted, especially since the 2024 Tacoma is in for a big fight against the Jeep Gladiator, the newly standalone D41 Nissan Frontier, the fresh Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon, plus the upcoming Ford Ranger, among others. So, which body style and bed size is your favorite?
