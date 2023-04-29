Whimsy Porsche 928 Electric Revival With Pasha Interior Looks Trippy, Inside and Out

Porsche is doing great these days, primarily due to its genius from a little more than two decades ago when it decided to join the crossover SUV ranks. Most detractors thought they were crazy to 'put a 911 on stilts', but 20 years later, no one is surprised by the Cayenne, Macan, or the special edition 911 Dakar, for that matter.
And they are well on their way to making everyone around the automotive industry envious of their profitability program for 2025 called 'Road to 20' (as in 20% operating return to sales). But before that happens, they must also ensure the cash cows are happy and willing to fill their vaults, complete with cool refreshments like the 2024 Porsche Cayenne SUV.
Since they have such grand plans for their near future, which include the Macan EV, the 718 series also going electric from the middle of the decade, and the next Cayenne iteration adopting the zero emissions lifestyle, which is to say that Porsche shouldn't contemplate new ways to further stand out in the automotive crowd? And, according to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, they could easily start reviving some of their beloved series, like the front-engined 924, among others.
These ideas are all here courtesy of the virtual artist behind the Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media) moniker, who brings to life his CGI vision of these reinvented Porsches, mostly with EV oomph. As such, after the potential 924e candidate to base-series EV greatness, he followed that with hypothetical reinventions of the flagship 928 grand tourer and the mid-tier 944/968 series. That way, if he had his unofficial way, Porsche would have a trio of front-engine RWD sports cars to ride alongside the current 718 and 911 series, mostly with nothing but electrons in their dreams.
Interestingly, the 944/968 successor can carve a logical design path that could be twinned with the 718 Cayman and Boxster, all in crimson CGI details. But the 928 revival is quirkier than the norm, and it indeed sits on the same page of daringness with the likes of Hyundai's Tucson or BMW's i7 as far as the front lights' treatment is concerned. Only that it's imagined so that no one could ever accuse Porsche of plagiarism – aka with pop-up-style LED rings!
Oh, wait, that is not all! So, if you recovered from the shock of seeing the 928e's headlights looking like a modern interpretation of police car projector lights, prepare to be dazed and amazed by the interior, as well. Those prone to nausea might want to skip this part, though, as the pixel master decided that his funny vision of the 928 electric should be mixed and matched with Porsche's iconic Pasha interior design. And, as always, the checkered styling is not any less prone to inducing potentially trippy feelings, even if it is all merely wishful thinking!
