When It Comes to Range, ICE Cars and Electric Vehicles Are Not Comparable

Any comparison that is not apples to apples will fundamentally raise questions about fairness. This principle dictates that you can only compare things that are minimally similar for the whole thing to be valid. A recent SAE paper makes it pretty evident that putting ICE cars and electric vehicles side by side when it relates to the range is so complex that we may have to give up on that: it is not an apples-to-apples deal.

49 photos Photo: Mitsubishi/BYD/edited by autoevolution