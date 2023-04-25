The 2025 Toyota Camry XLE May or May Not Look Like This

Believe it or not, some passenger car segments may only look like they are on life support. In reality, at least in the United States, they are alive and well in the recovery room – they just don't advertise their existence as often as they used to. The ones that survived the purge, that is!
Among the models that lost the battle for a 2024 model year appearance, we could name a few sedans – the Chrysler 300, the Kia Stinger, or the Nissan Maxima. But no worries, there are still enough nameplates left around to battle for the survival of traditional passenger cars. The Chevrolet Malibu, for starters, even made a subtle appearance at the 2023 New York International Auto Show!
Meanwhile, it is also true that most mid-size sedan representatives still around the North American region are of Asian origin – the 2024 Hyundai Sonata no longer looks catfished and will even bow out with an excellent facelift. The eleventh-generation Honda Accord is also keeping the banner as high as possible. And then there is also the brilliantly understated Toyota Camry, of course.
The latter series has ended its journey at home in Japan, but the global markets are still in tow for a completely new iteration. Of course, the Rising Sun carmaker must deprioritize the mid-size sedan when it has bigger, heavier fish to fry. So, after seeing the 2023 Prius Prime plug-in 'Hybrid Reborn' or the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, American fans are now eagerly awaiting the market arrival of the family-oriented 2024 Grand Highlander and the impending release of the fourth generation of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma mid-size pickup truck best seller.
Only after the CUV, SUV, and truck craze winds down may we also consider the seemingly eternal Camry mid-size sedan. But how about those who are too impatient to adhere to Toyota's official timetable? Well, there is just one solution for them to appease their eagerness – a trip around the imagination realm of digital car content creators. Over there, Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has taken up the task of revealing the all-new Camry - in CGI, of course.
Interestingly, unlike other pixel masters, his vision for the all-new ninth iteration of the global Camry model takes quirkiness to heart and goes against the current Toyota passenger car styles, which are heavily influenced by the latest Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' or the S235 Crown crossover-sedan. Instead, it carves its signature design path – so do take all of this CGI with a healthy dose of salt, as nothing is official from Toyota just yet. Plus, do note this is a mid-range XLE grade, which usually sits above the LE, SE, or SE Nightshade trims but also below the XSE, TRD, and V6 options.
