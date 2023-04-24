What if the 2025 Renault Oroch and Alaskan Pickup Trucks Became Close Relatives?

Renault, the French automaker in a global alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi as an effective response to other significant 'marriages' like Stellantis, is not overly known across certain automotive industry sectors – such as the area of pickup trucks.
The company is mainly appreciated, especially in Europe, for its range of family-oriented compact cars – such as the popular Captur crossover, the little Clio, or the cool Megane. Right now, though, they are trying a few different approaches to elevating the spirits of their customers, as even their affordable subsidiary Dacia is breathing down their neck in terms of rising sales as of late.
For example, they have just invented a new way to join the AI frenzy – the humanized digital avatar 'Reno' will soon become available for fun in the car and outside via a free mobile app. The bosses – such as Olivier Brosse, Renault's engineering director – also think full hybrid powertrains are vital to fulfilling the regulation quotas, whereas the high-end SUVs will get plug-in hybrid goodies. And, of course, they are also diligently taking care of their prized assets, with the Clio recently going through the facelift procedure with a bold new front end and a posh Esprit Alpine trim.
The best-selling Captur sibling is also going under the knife as the spied prototypes hope to prove the subcompact CUV will become a little better than ever, and soon. Anyway, that does not mean Renault is only playing with the little ones. Over across different markets, it even dabbles with other popular sectors - such as the compact and mid-size pickup truck segments. And, of course, that is all courtesy of the Alliance partner Nissan and its Romanian subsidiary Dacia – as far as the Renault Oroch and Alaskan models are concerned.
The former was known as the Renault Duster Oroch between late 2015 and 2022 in South America, a proud member of the pocket-sized four-door compact pickup truck establishment. The latter, meanwhile, is also little more than a redesigned third-generation D23 Nissan Navara, a pickup truck model that has lived more lives than a Marvel superhero from parallel universes if we think about the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, Renault Alaskan or Dongfeng Rich 6 derivatives!
Anyway, that was all in the real world, as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has other plans. At least according to Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing both the 2025 Oroch and Alaskan - in CGI and back-to-back in two recent videos that we have embedded below. Coincidence or not, the pixel master may be thinking that what works across Latin America might also catch the same vibe in North America. After all, why would he model the Oroch after the Chevy Colorado and the Alaskan after a rugged US-based model (if we caught the amber side lights hint right), presumably like the D41 Nissan Frontier?
For example, they have just invented a new way to join the AI frenzy – the humanized digital avatar 'Reno' will soon become available for fun in the car and outside via a free mobile app. The bosses – such as Olivier Brosse, Renault's engineering director – also think full hybrid powertrains are vital to fulfilling the regulation quotas, whereas the high-end SUVs will get plug-in hybrid goodies. And, of course, they are also diligently taking care of their prized assets, with the Clio recently going through the facelift procedure with a bold new front end and a posh Esprit Alpine trim.
The best-selling Captur sibling is also going under the knife as the spied prototypes hope to prove the subcompact CUV will become a little better than ever, and soon. Anyway, that does not mean Renault is only playing with the little ones. Over across different markets, it even dabbles with other popular sectors - such as the compact and mid-size pickup truck segments. And, of course, that is all courtesy of the Alliance partner Nissan and its Romanian subsidiary Dacia – as far as the Renault Oroch and Alaskan models are concerned.
The former was known as the Renault Duster Oroch between late 2015 and 2022 in South America, a proud member of the pocket-sized four-door compact pickup truck establishment. The latter, meanwhile, is also little more than a redesigned third-generation D23 Nissan Navara, a pickup truck model that has lived more lives than a Marvel superhero from parallel universes if we think about the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, Renault Alaskan or Dongfeng Rich 6 derivatives!
Anyway, that was all in the real world, as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has other plans. At least according to Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing both the 2025 Oroch and Alaskan - in CGI and back-to-back in two recent videos that we have embedded below. Coincidence or not, the pixel master may be thinking that what works across Latin America might also catch the same vibe in North America. After all, why would he model the Oroch after the Chevy Colorado and the Alaskan after a rugged US-based model (if we caught the amber side lights hint right), presumably like the D41 Nissan Frontier?