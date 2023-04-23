What If a 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Dressed Slammed and Widebody to Fight BMW's XM?

Some automotive enthusiasts could say that if not for Porsche's craziness, daringness, or wisdom (depending on your POV) to introduce the luxurious Cayenne SUV, maybe there wouldn't be so many ultra-luxury super-SUVs today. Others might claim they are now a little too late for the stratospheric CUV party.
Consider this. When the Porsche Cayenne started production in 2002, over two decades ago, the luxury SUV threshold was held in place by stuff like the Range Rover or Cadillac Escalade. And the Mercedes-Benz G-Class was surely looking down on it from its off-road throne, if you want our two cents on the matter. Heck, some even said that it spelled impending doom for the German sports car maker.
A little more than twenty years later, Porsche is one of the most profitable companies in the world, and it's primarily thanks to the continued success of the Cayenne and its smaller Macan sibling. Now in its third generation since the summer of 2017, the full-size luxury SUV also has some posher siblings that comprise a big part of the ultra-luxury super-SUV establishment. And we are not talking about the related VW Touareg, Audi Q7, or Q8, but rather about the Bentley Bentayga and the Lambo Urus, of course.
The latter two are fearlessly brawling with the likes of Aston Martin's DBX707 or Rolls-Royce's Cullinan and soon will also get to joust with the ultimate Prancing Horse – aka the 715-hp, coach-door V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue. And the Porsche Cayenne, as if to say that it also deserves a place at the round table, has come up with its super-SUV variant, the Cayenne Turbo GT. Alas, it does not infringe on Urus territory, as it initially rocked the 4.0-liter twin-turbo to 631 horsepower, just shy of the Italian sibling's 641 hp rating.
Now, though, everyone should be well aware that a fresh 2024 Porsche Cayenne is on the horizon. The updated model series kicks off at around $80k in the United States with the base Cayenne and even signals the return of the mighty V8 inside the Cayenne S variant to warrant the pony upgrades that arrived across the board. And, of course, the 2024 Cayenne Turbo GT sits on top of the best-selling pyramid, now with 650 hp (again, just shy of the 657-hp Urus S and Urus Performante) and a mind-bending MSRP of $196,300.
However, we feel it's not necessarily aiming for the ultra-luxury super-SUV stratosphere not to upset the Bentayga and Urus. Instead, it could serve as a counterpoint for the new BMW XM kid on the block, which is rocking a 4.4-liter S68 V8 twin-turbo plug-in hybrid assembly good for a combined 644 ponies. Interestingly, it might even amaze the world of the 738-hp BMW XM Label Red, even if only across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
Thus, Ildar, the virtual artist known as ildar_project on social media, who usually plays with tuned vehicles, has proceeded to envision an initial CGI tuning project for the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT. It won't win any beauty pageants in its newly slammed and ultra-widebody aero kit form, but perhaps that's exactly what the fake doctor ordered to eliminate the BMW XM infection. As such, we couldn't help but compare the two in a quick collage based on Ildar's vision of the Cayenne Turbo GT and his previous idea for BMW XM 'Viper' and 'Black' Editions. So, which one is your favorite?
