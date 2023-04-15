Third-Gen 2024 Dacia and Renault Duster Share Fewer CGI Design Traits Than Before

Traditionally known as Dacia, the Romanian automaker S.C. Automobile Dacia S.A. has a rich history (for a carmaker belonging to a former Soviet-era country, that is) when it comes to collaborating with the Western parts of Europe. And that is for good Renault measure, of course.
When it was established, back in 1966, the company was a state-owned affair – and the government was headed by a ‘friend’ of communist Russia, of course. However, the factory located in the Pitesti area never made anything resembling Soviet cars and instead focused on producing the Renault 8 and 12 under license. And that proved to be the beginning of a solid French-influenced foundation, which ultimately led to the Renault Group’s acquisition of the carmaker in 1999.
Now, Dacia is the country’s biggest company in terms of revenue and exports, and also Renault’s rising star that might soon get the drop on its parent’s namesake brand – considering the combined January and February 2023 sales across the EU, EFTA, and UK regions are just a whisker away (93,149 to 92,745 units)! As such, is anyone surprised that the automotive industry is deeply interested in what is going on with Dacia?
Well, in the real world, since spring began, the company started having some extreme ‘InNature’ camping sleepover thoughts, so they prepared an entirely new lineup for outdoorsy adventures along with a neat string of accessories for that. Plus, the rumor mill has finally nabbed the confirmation that the brand’s upcoming flagship crossover SUV, the 2025 Dacia Bigster, will be built on top of the modern Renault Group CMF-B architecture.
Even better, chances are that the marque’s hero – the subcompact Dacia Duster SUV – which was just spied somewhere in sunny Spain at the end of last month, might also share the same contemporary underpinnings. Speaking of the family of off-road focused vehicles, which includes both an SUV and single (Duster Pick-Up) or four-door double cab pickup trucks (Renault Oroch), the model series is also known by other monikers in certain parts of the world.
Well, that’s subject to change with the unofficial release of the third-generation model series if the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is allowed to have its way. At least that is valid for Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at imagining the next Duster SUV iteration in both Dacia and Renault forms – and with ample differences between them. So, the ‘original’ Dacia Duster keeps the family resemblance to the new styling ethos and also gets a raft of Bigster concept inspiration.
Just like with other hypothetical depictions, it is not hard to imagine the third Duster will be marketed as a mini-Bigster that has all the innovative design elements introduced with the recent brand reinvention. Meanwhile, its Renault Duster sibling is mostly the same car from the profile (and underneath the metal body), but the front and rear swap a few of the DNA strands to better integrate with the latest CUV stuff from France, such as the Renault Austral compact CUV and Megane E-Tech electric car.
So, do we like them both, just one of them, or none? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below which is your favorite and if they deserve our CGI hall pass or if the author needs to present another vision to try and convince us!
So, while across most of Europe it goes under its real Dacia Duster nameplate, the parent company has also assumed its identity as the Renault Duster for the Latin American region, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, the Middle East, South Africa, and as far as New Zealand. Hey, the first generation was even sold as the Nissan Terrano in CIS member states and India, so it is a veritable hodgepodge. Well, at least anyone could recognize it as the same model, irrespective of the badge up front and the nameplate in the back.
