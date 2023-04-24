Hopefully, the Refreshed 2024 Honda Ridgeline Will Look Like This, Inside and Out

Frankly, it would be easy to understand why all mid-size pickup truck-craving North American eyes, ears, and souls focus on the upcoming 2024 Toyota Tacoma best-seller. But, as it turns out, only some are mesmerized.
While the Blue Oval company is the undisputed leader of the full-size pickup truck game – both light- and heavy-duty, thanks to the F-150 and Super Duty representatives of the F-Series – and Asian automakers have little choice rather than comply with the top three places occupied by Ford, GM, and Stellantis, the same cannot be said about the mid-size segment. Over there, Toyota's ubiquitous Tacoma always has the final word, even if the third generation has grown rather long in the tooth since its introduction in early 2015.
The sector is populated by significant forces, such as the all-new Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon, the equally fresh D41 Nissan Frontier, which is finally a standalone affair for North America, and more are coming – like the latest Ford Ranger, including in feisty Ranger Raptor form. Naturally, that means there must be someone who comes off as the great loser. And, sorry, Honda fans, that might be the unibody Honda Ridgeline.
While Ford is making all the unibody Mavericks it can build – and as fast as it can, after Hyundai's Santa Cruz and the Mexico-built electrified affordable truck showed that compact pickups are still a thing, the only other unibody representative, the Honda Ridgeline, is fighting for survival, with almost 13k units under the mid-size pickup truck's belt during the first three months of the year. Compare that evolution with Maverick's Q1 progress of 21,478 units and Tacoma's flight of more than 53k vehicles for the same period!
As such, obviously, something needs to be done to ensure the continued survival of the mid-size Honda Ridgeline unibody pickup truck – if not in the real world, then at least across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Speaking of the latter, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have a satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior, and that is where all the (CGI) action occurs, both inside and outside.
Of course, this unofficial presentation comes second after the main venue of AutoYa presented the exterior hypothesis, complete with a new TrailSport version that could make it just as enticing as the 2024 Tacoma Trailhunter for off-road adventurers. Now, though, we can also focus on the CGI interior a little bit more, with the host predicting the second-generation of the unibody mid-size pickup truck could make use of the second facelift to align the cockpit with the rest of the Civic, CR-V, Pilot, and HR-V members of the family of fresh models.
And those similar changes could include a bigger infotainment system's touch display, a fresh design for the center console, an updated steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster for the driver, and new colors and materials throughout the cabin. Of course, as per tradition, the channel did not refrain from showcasing all those modifications, complete with a classic CGI color reel – both from inside and outside! As per technical details, there are none just yet – and if they were, we would have still advised caution and taking this with the proverbial grain of salt until Honda's official word on the 2024 Ridgeline matters!
